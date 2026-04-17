Inter Milan Dominates Cagliari, Inches Closer to Serie A Crown

Inter Milan solidified their grip on the Serie A title race with a commanding 3-0 victory over Cagliari, extending their provisional lead to twelve points. Goals from Marcus Thuram, Nicolo Barella, and Piotr Zielinski sealed a comfortable win, putting Inter on the brink of claiming their 21st league championship.

Inter Milan has taken a significant stride towards securing the Serie A title, demonstrating their dominance with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Cagliari . This victory on Friday night has provisionally propelled them to a formidable twelve-point lead at the summit of the league standings. The Nerazzurri's path to their 21st league crown now appears almost inevitable, with their closest rivals, Napoli, facing a crucial test against Lazio on Saturday.

The quick succession of goals shortly after halftime at the iconic San Siro was instrumental in Inter's decisive win. Marcus Thuram opened the scoring six minutes into the second half with a clinical finish, tapping home his fourth goal in his last three appearances from a perfectly placed low cross by Federico Dimarco. This goal marked perhaps his most straightforward finish of the season, a testament to Inter's attacking prowess. The momentum continued to swing in Inter's favor just two minutes later when Nicolo Barella, a Sardinian native who began his football journey in Cagliari's youth academy, unleashed a powerful strike to double the lead. Displaying a moment of respect for his hometown club, Barella offered a gesture of apology to the Cagliari faithful. The atmosphere at the San Siro was electric, with Inter supporters in full voice, celebrating their substantial league advantage and vocalizing their disdain for local rivals AC Milan. The team, seemingly unburdened by the fixture list, played out the remainder of the match with composure, conserving energy ahead of their upcoming Italian Cup semifinal second leg against Como on Tuesday. Before the chants of victory could even fully subside, Piotr Zielinski delivered a spectacular finish in stoppage time. He met a knockdown from Denzel Dumfries with a perfectly executed shot from the edge of the penalty area, which rocketed into the top corner past Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile, sealing the resounding 3-0 victory. This decisive win brings Inter tantalizingly close to clinching the Scudetto, potentially with weeks to spare. Meanwhile, Cagliari, despite the loss, remain six points above the relegation zone with five matches left in their season, but are not yet fully assured of safety from the drop. Their performance against Inter highlighted the significant gulf in class between the title contenders and those battling at the lower end of the table. The defeat for Cagliari casts a shadow over their prospects, while Inter's focus now shifts to maintaining their impressive form and wrapping up the league title at the earliest opportunity. The prospect of Inter securing the Scudetto next weekend at Torino is a tangible possibility, contingent on Napoli failing to secure a victory against Lazio. Even then, Inter would require the reigning champions, Napoli, to not win their subsequent fixture against the relegation-threatened Cremonese. In a broader context, Inter's strong position in the league significantly impacts the Champions League qualification race. Como, who had been enjoying a strong season and harbored ambitions for a Champions League spot, suffered a blow to their aspirations with a 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo. This loss leaves them fifth in the standings, two points behind Juventus and a point ahead of Roma, both of whom have crucial matches ahead. AC Milan, currently in third place, five points ahead of Como, also faces pressure despite their European pedigree, having experienced a dip in form with three defeats in their last four fixtures. Como's impressive performance against Inter in their previous encounter, where they held a two-goal lead at halftime before ultimately succumbing to a 4-3 defeat, underscores their potential but also highlights their inconsistency. Friday's loss further complicates their Champions League aspirations, potentially leaving them five points adrift of the coveted top-four places by the end of the weekend. The Djarum-backed club faces a challenging path ahead as they vie for a historic Champions League qualification





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