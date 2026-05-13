Inter Milan clinches domestic double as they defeat Lazio 2-0 in Italian Cup final

Inter Milan have won the Italian Cup final against Lazio on Wednesday, claiming a domestic double and 21st Serie A title. The match was decided in the first half with goals from Adam Marusic and Lautaro Martinez. Inter have secured a 10th Cup triumph in their history.

Inter Milan won the Italian Cup on Wednesday after beating Lazio 2-0 and completing a domestic double alongside their 21st Serie A title. An Adam Marusic own goal and Lautaro Martinez 's tap-in, both in the first half, gave Inter both a comfortable victory in Rome and a 10th Cup triumph.

Just with the 3-0 stuffing dished out to Lazio on the same ground at the weekend, Inter cruised through the 90 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio barely laid a glove on Inter and from the moment Marcus Thuram's poorly timed header – from Federico Dimarco's corner – flicked home off Marusic in the 14th minute there only looked like being one winner.

Their fate was as good as sealed 20 minutes later when Nuno Tavares dawdled near the edge of own area and allowed Denzel Dumfries to pinch the ball and roll across to the awaiting Martinez. Argentina strike Martinez, who has missed large chunks of this season with injuries, gobbled up the chance to push in his 22nd goal in all competitions this term.

An already one-sided final settled into a torpid pace in the second half as Inter easily held Lazio at bay





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Inter Milan Lazio Italian Cup Domestic Double Serie A Title Adam Marusic Lautaro Martinez Federico Dimarco Marcus Thuram Nuno Tavares Denzel Dumfries Argentina Striker Martinez

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