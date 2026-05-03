Inter Miami Collapse: Squander 3-0 Lead in Stunning Loss to Orlando City

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Orlando City after surrendering a 3-0 lead at their new Nu Stadium. Martin Ojeda scored a hat-trick for Orlando, while Tyrese Spicer completed the comeback in injury time.

Inter Miami suffered a stunning defeat at their new Nu Stadium on Saturday, squandering a commanding 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Orlando City in a Major League Soccer match.

The game, marking Lionel Messi’s 100th appearance for the South Florida club, quickly turned from a potential celebration into a frustrating setback for the Herons. Miami had raced into a seemingly unassailable lead, with goals from Ian Fray, Telasco Segovia, and a spectacular strike from Messi himself. Fray opened the scoring early in the fourth minute, setting the tone for what appeared to be a dominant performance.

Segovia then doubled the advantage in the 25th minute, further solidifying Miami’s control of the match. Messi’s goal in the 33rd minute, a beautifully curled left-footed shot from just outside the penalty area, seemed to put the game beyond Orlando’s reach. The goal showcased Messi’s signature skill and precision, leaving Orlando goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with no chance.

However, the second half witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum, as Orlando City mounted an incredible comeback led by the impressive Martin Ojeda. Ojeda spearheaded Orlando’s resurgence, scoring a hat-trick that completely turned the tide of the match. His first goal, a stunning long-range effort in the 39th minute, provided a glimmer of hope for the visitors. While Miami still held a two-goal advantage at halftime, Ojeda’s goal injected a renewed sense of belief into the Orlando side.

The second half saw Orlando relentlessly press for an equalizer, and their efforts were rewarded in the 79th minute when Ojeda converted a penalty, bringing the score level at 3-3. This penalty was a crucial moment, shifting the psychological advantage firmly in Orlando’s favor. The atmosphere in the stadium became increasingly tense as Miami struggled to contain Orlando’s attacking pressure.

The Herons, visibly shaken by the comeback, began to make uncharacteristic errors, allowing Orlando to gain further control of possession and territory. The game entered injury time with the score still tied, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. In the dying moments of the match, Orlando completed their remarkable comeback with a goal from Tyrese Spicer. Spicer expertly latched onto a long ball over the Miami defense, skillfully finishing between the legs of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

This goal sent the Orlando City bench and supporters into raptures, while leaving the Miami players and fans in disbelief. The defeat marks Miami’s second loss of the MLS season and leaves them still searching for their first victory at their new Nu Stadium. The game serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of soccer and the importance of maintaining concentration and discipline throughout the entire 90 minutes.

While Messi’s individual brilliance was on display with his stunning goal, the team’s overall performance faltered in the second half, allowing Orlando to capitalize on their opportunities. The Herons will need to regroup and address the defensive vulnerabilities that were exposed in this match if they hope to achieve success in the upcoming MLS season.

The result will undoubtedly be a source of disappointment for Miami fans, but it also provides valuable lessons for the team to learn from as they continue their campaign





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Inter Miami Orlando City Lionel Messi MLS Soccer Martin Ojeda Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Formula 1 Returns with Miami Grand Prix After HiatusFormula 1 resumes this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix after a month-long break and earlier race cancellations due to the conflict in the Middle East. Mercedes leads the standings with Kimi Antonelli, but teams are anticipating upgrades from competitors, particularly in Miami and Montreal.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates news: Sebelebele, Shandu, Xoki, R100mOrlando Pirates are set to part ways with two experienced defenders at the end of the season. Which players should they go for?

Read more »

Orlando Pirates' Path to Premiership Glory: A Tight Race to the FinishA detailed analysis of Orlando Pirates' chances of winning the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title, outlining the necessary results and the role of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the final stages of the season.

Read more »

Litany of liveries to light up Miami Grand Prix trackLast time out, in the 2025 Miami sprint qualifying, a torrent of rain forced crashes, retirements, and yellow flags into the 18-lap equation.

Read more »

‘Orlando Pirates wanted to sign me’ – Themba ZwaneMamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane revealed he was only told Orlando Pirates were interested upon signing a contract.

Read more »

Norris wins Miami sprint in McLaren one-two, Antonelli demotedFormula One world champion Lando Norris won the Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two with Oscar Piastri on Saturday as Mercedes suffered their first defeat of the season.

Read more »