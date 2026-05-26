Intense fear over violent crime in Gauteng as kidnapping statistics reveal average of 27 abductions a day

New crime statistics have revealed that Gauteng is recording an average of 27 kidnappings a day, with the province accounting for more than half of all kidnapping cases nationally. Criminologist Professor Jacob Mofokeng said kidnapping syndicates in Gauteng had evolved into highly organised criminal enterprises focused on extracting money from victims as quickly as possible.

Fear over violent crime in Gauteng is intensifying after new crime statistics revealed the province is recording an average of 27 kidnappings a day. The figures, covering January to March in the 2025/2026 financial year, show Gauteng accounts for more than half of all kidnapping cases nationally.

Criminologist Professor Jacob Mofokeng said kidnapping syndicates in Gauteng had evolved into highly organised criminal enterprises focused on extracting money from victims as quickly as possible. Mofokeng said many kidnappings now involve victims being forced to empty their bank accounts while held captive. He said criminals often hijack people, take them to remote locations and force them to transfer money or take out loans through banking apps.

'Kidnapping in Gauteng has become a highly sophisticated, volume-driven commercial enterprise,' he said. Mofokeng said syndicates viewed people as 'liquid assets' because they could access cash quickly through digital banking platforms. He warned that victims were often moved between locations to avoid detection while transactions were carried out. The criminologist said recovery chances were highest within the first 24 hours after a kidnapping.

According to specialised anti-kidnapping data cited by the criminologist, around 82% of victims are safely recovered during that period. Once the victim's banking apps are emptied and transaction limits are maximised, the syndicate's rational business model dictates releasing the victim unharmed.

'There is a massive silent tier of abductions that are either delayed or completely hidden from law enforcement,' Mofokeng said. He said some wealthy families preferred private negotiators because they feared corruption within law enforcement structures. Mofokeng said South Africa needed a secure, integrated reporting system linking banks, private security companies and specialised police units to improve responses to kidnappings. Mofokeng also warned about the growing use of dating apps and social media platforms by criminal syndicates.

He said organised groups were posing as potential romantic partners online before luring victims into kidnappings. Mofokeng urged people to reduce their digital exposure by limiting social media activity, avoiding predictable routines and separating high-value banking apps from everyday mobile phones. Families should not navigate this crisis alone, he said. The criminologist acknowledged public distrust in police but said kidnapping cases should still be reported immediately.

He added that South Africans should treat organised crime as a sophisticated business operation rather than random acts of violence





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Kidnapping Gauteng Organised Criminal Enterprises Extorting Money Hijacking Remote Locations Banking Apps Recovery Chances Private Negotiators Dating Apps Social Media Platforms Organised Crime Public Distrust In Police Reporting Kidnapping Cases Treating Organised Crime As A Sophisticated Bu

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