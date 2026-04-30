Intelligence-Led Operation Dismantles Cross-Border Vehicle Theft Syndicate in Limpopo

A coordinated law enforcement operation in Limpopo has led to the arrest of five Mozambican nationals and the recovery of stolen vehicles, dealing a significant blow to a cross-border vehicle theft syndicate. The syndicate had been targeting high-end vehicles and smuggling them to Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Preliminary investigations link the suspects to over 20 cases of vehicle theft.

A high-level, intelligence-driven operation has successfully dismantled a cross-border vehicle theft syndicate operating across Limpopo , Gauteng, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. The coordinated crackdown, executed by multiple law enforcement units, including the Provincial Tracking and Investigation Unit, the Polokwane Vehicle Crime s Unit (VCIU), and the Limpopo Highway Patrol, along with support from Tracker Connect and Tshimollo Security, resulted in the arrest of five Mozambican nationals and the recovery of several stolen vehicles in Polokwane.

The syndicate, composed of foreign nationals, had been systematically targeting Isuzu bakkies and high-end 4x4s, including Toyota models, in areas such as Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo, Polokwane, and Westenburg. According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the suspects allegedly used devices to disable vehicle tracking units before creating false registration documents. The stolen vehicles were then smuggled to Mozambique via the Lebombo Port of Entry (POE) and to Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Further intelligence led authorities to residences in Ladanna and Greenside, Extension 71 and 78 outside Polokwane, where operational teams conducted raids on Tuesday, 28 April, and Wednesday, 29 April 2026. During the raids, two stolen motor vehicles—a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Tazz—were recovered. These vehicles had reportedly been stolen in Seshego in February 2026.

Additionally, a generator stolen during the theft of an Isuzu bakkie was found inside one of the houses, along with an assortment of breaking tools. Five Mozambican nationals, aged between 26 and 42, were apprehended at the scenes. It was also established that the suspects were in the country illegally. Preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to 22 cases of vehicle theft committed between December 2024 and April 2026.

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the teams involved in the operation, stating that their efforts had tied the suspects to more than 20 bakkie thefts. This sends a clear message to syndicates that Limpopo province will not tolerate organized crime. The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Seshego and Polokwane Magistrate courts on Thursday, 30 April 2026, facing charges of theft of motor vehicles, possession of suspected stolen goods, and contravention of the Immigration Act





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Vehicle Theft Cross-Border Crime Law Enforcement Mozambican Nationals Limpopo

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