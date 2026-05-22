Integrity360 Summit: The Politics of Future Information Networks

The company asserts that political systems are shaped by the way information moves through society. Democracies rely on open debate and access to information, while authoritarian systems depend more heavily on surveillance and centralised control. Modern political movements increasingly emerge through digital platforms and online communities. As technology becomes more deeply integrated into governments, economies, and daily life, information networks are influencing how trust is formed, how public opinion shifts, and how power is exercised. The session at the summit will explore how digital platforms, communications infrastructure, and modern information ecosystems are influencing politics, public trust, and national power. Cyber threat actors continue to target critical national infrastructure, including utilities and government agencies. AI-driven attacks are increasing both the speed and scale of cyber threats, while fragile supply chains continue to create systemic risk across interconnected business ecosystems. The global cyber skills shortage is forcing organizations to rethink how they build and operate security programs. Many major breaches still originate from preventable weaknesses, such as poor identity controls, exposed services, cloud misconfigurations, and weak API security. Business leaders should also understand that AI adoption introduces genuine security and operational risks if not implemented with proper governance and oversight. Other factors shaping Africa's cyber security market include rapid cloud adoption, growing digital financial services, increasing regulatory pressure, and rising awareness of cyber risk at board level. We also expect continued growth in demand for managed security services, local threat intelligence, and operational resilience programs, particularly across financial services, telecommunications, retail, mining, and public sector environments.

The company asserts that political systems are shaped by the way information moves through society. Democracies rely on open debate and access to information, while authoritarian systems depend more heavily on surveillance and centralised control .

Modern political movements increasingly emerge through digital platforms and online communities. As technology becomes more deeply integrated into governments, economies, and daily life, information networks are influencing how trust is formed, how public opinion shifts, and how power is exercised. The session at the summit will explore how digital platforms, communications infrastructure, and modern information ecosystems are influencing politics, public trust, and national power. Cyber threat actors continue to target critical national infrastructure, including utilities and government agencies.

AI-driven attacks are increasing both the speed and scale of cyber threats, while fragile supply chains continue to create systemic risk across interconnected business ecosystems. The global cyber skills shortage is forcing organizations to rethink how they build and operate security programs. Cyber resilience in 2026 will depend on greater automation, continuous visibility, identity-focused security, and intelligence-led defense strategies. Many major breaches still originate from preventable weaknesses, such as poor identity controls, exposed services, cloud misconfigurations, and weak API security.

Business leaders should also understand that AI adoption introduces genuine security and operational risks if not implemented with proper governance and oversight. Other factors shaping Africa's cyber security market include rapid cloud adoption, growing digital financial services, increasing regulatory pressure, and rising awareness of cyber risk at board level. We also expect continued growth in demand for managed security services, local threat intelligence, and operational resilience programs, particularly across financial services, telecommunications, retail, mining, and public sector environments





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Integrity360 Redshift Sean Howell Cyber Security Advisory Offensive Security Future Information Networks Politics Open Debate Surveillance Centralised Control Digital Platforms Online Communities Cloud Adoption Digital Financial Services Regulatory Pressure Rising Awareness AI Adoption AI-Driven Attacks Fragile Supply Chains Global Cyber Skills Shortage Rapid Cloud Adoption Growing Digital Financial Services Increasing Regulatory Pressure Rising Awareness Of Cyber Risk At Board Level Managed Security Services Local Threat Intelligence Operational Resilience Programs Financial Services Telecommunications Retail Mining Public Sector Environments

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