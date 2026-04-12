Institutional Capture: A Threat to Higher Education in South Africa

The article discusses the pervasive issue of institutional capture within South African higher education, drawing parallels to state capture. It highlights the tactics employed by internal and external forces to undermine governance, emphasizing the political motivations and the consequences for those who resist.

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.None of the published articles points to malicious intent on Professor Sakhela Buhlungu's part. Buhlungu may have been trying to deal with an emergency for which he hoped to obtain subsequent council condonation.

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None of the published articles points to malicious intent on Professor Sakhela Buhlungu's part. Buhlungu may have been trying to deal with an emergency for which he hoped to obtain subsequent council condonation. Photo: UFH Facebook<\/p>

commissions have helped to lay bare state capture in South Africa. With some of it dramatised on TV through many witnesses, only a few could claim not to know what it is.on institutional governance, focusing on what was termed institutional capture in the higher education sector. Evidently, state capture inspired this webinar. The jury is still out on what institutional capture, if separate from state capture, really is. There is ample evidence, though, that these two concepts overlap and even coalesce, as some of the external and internal protagonists are of the same ilk.<\/p>

From the presentations and discussions, it became apparent that both internal and external forces are at work. Because it takes two to tango, the familiar external players — consisting of politicians, so-called business forums, convocation factions and criminals — collude with some internal staff with the sole intention to capture and gorge. For all we know, the higher education sector might even have some senior managers who aid and abet institutional capture, just as the Madlanga commission has outed some high-ranking police officers alleged to have facilitated police capture.<\/p>

When state or institutional capture rears its ugly head, it brooks no opposition and nobody may stand in its way. If one resists, one will be shoved aside, no matter how flimsy or trumped-up the allegations may be. In my 20 years as a vice-chancellor, at least three attempts have been made to remove me for daring to stand up against power, corruption and malfeasance. This occurred in 2012, when I was at the Central University of Technology — where I served for 10 years as vice-chancellor and principal. Similar attempts to remove me have since occurred two more times, at the Durban University of Technology, where I am in my 10th year as vice-chancellor and principal. The most recent, and perhaps the most desperate attempt, was in September 2024. It would be laughable if it were not such a tragic illustration of ongoing attempts to capture higher education institutions.<\/p>

For my first 10-year tenure as vice-chancellor, I was without a bodyguard. But I might not have survived the last eight years without bodyguards — thanks to the clear, present and continuing danger to my life amid the raging waves of institutional capture. Part of the genesis of the last attempt against me is a meeting I had with some members of convocation in 2018, when they directly accused me of not giving them tenders — as if giving tenders were part of my job profile, authority or competence. It is not a coincidence that all those convocants had once been in the SRC and their comrades were in council until recently.<\/p>

In South Africa, being in the SRC often connotes deep political roots aligned with political parties that practise what they call democratic centralism — clearly a warped and corrupt understanding of the original meaning of the concept. As understood and practised by capturers of institutions, democratic centralism is inimical to academia. It means the big political bosses, deeply implicated in state capture, run the show and everyone must fall like dominoes. There is, thus, this deep and insidious link with politics behind all developments we see in institutional capture.<\/p>

Recently, we have seen vice-chancellors being dressed down and almost frog-marched publicly in parliament. Site visits are replete with overt and covert messages in the corridors about tenders, the main instrument of state and institutional capture. Given a safe platform that President Cyril Ramaphosa could perhaps provide, I could mention names — but not yet. Indeed, many of us could mention names in high places. Even some very new vice-chancellors are not spared these flimsy or trumped-up allegations, so they know at the beginning of their tenures that they must not upset the apple cart of capture. They must respect this warped version of democratic centralism as politicians and their lackeys continue to be on the prowl for resources by whatever means.<\/p>

Even though I do not know the full extent of the allegations against Buhlungu (University of Fort Hare) and Sibiya (Mangosuthu University of Technology), their cases may well fall squarely in this category of flimsy allegations. Let me briefly analyse what Buhlungu is being accused of — namely, the appointment of executive directors that did not follow due process, as reported in newspaper articles.<\/p>

published so far reveal that it is he who, in the first place, went to the council to explain and correct this through condonation, which is a generally accepted practice in any organisatio<\/p>





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