A three-month Business Times investigation found that blank plates from authorised supplier Unique Number Plates are widely sold by illegal embossers, with a police hijacking case in KwaMagxaki highlighting the crime risk. The Licence Plate Association of South Africa estimates illegal plates make up more than 40% of the market.

Illegal and cloned vehicle number plates now account for more than 40% of the South Africa n market, according to the Licence Plate Association of South Africa, known as Laza.

The estimate follows a three-month investigation by Business Times into how blank plates leak from authorised suppliers to illegal embossers. Police spotted a Ford Ikon in KwaMagxaki during patrols on Thursday night, after a hijacking was reported earlier that evening. The sighting illustrates how false or cloned plates are used by criminals.

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Illegal Number Plates Fuel Market Surge

Greed and a voracious drive for market share by at least one of the three legal makers of blank vehicle registration plates are fuelling a surge in cloned and illegal plates. These plates are sold to whoever wants one, including criminals. The investigation established that authorities are fighting a losing battle to curb the problem. South Africa has three authorised suppliers of blank plates.

They are Unique Number Plates, UniPlate Group and New Number Plate Requisites, or NNPR. By law, they may sell only to legal embossers to protect the integrity of the system. A vehicle owner seeking a new number plate must go to a registered embosser. The owner must provide proof of ownership or vehicle registration as well as valid identification.

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However, research by Business Times shows blanks made by Unique Number Plates are widely available from illegal players. Those illegal sellers supply anyone looking for a finished number plate without requesting proof of identity. This allows criminal syndicates to buy as many fake number plates as they want. It also lets them clone existing number plates of unsuspecting drivers so they cannot be traced if vehicles are caught on CCTV or seen by witnesses.

A senior industry source, who cannot be identified to protect their safety, said: "Imagine walking into a home affairs office and ordering a passport by merely writing on a piece of paper your particulars, and nobody bothers to verify the information based on what appears on the national register. That would lead to disaster. But this is exactly what is happening in the number plate industry.

" The source said they had personally witnessed over many years how blank plates and embossing machines were sold to illegal embossers to improve profitability and margins. "This is what is happening in our industry. Those of us who speak against this practice get victimised and threatened with bodily harm," the source said.

Industry Audit Loopholes Exposed

"One of the loopholes we as an industry have used is that there is not a proper audit of what we manufacture and where blanks end up. Embossers are also not audited, creating a perfect storm for the industry to chase profits over ethics.

" A Business Times reporter, who did identify himself as a journalist, visited outlets of more than 30 illegal embossers in the Pretoria CBD and the Johannesburg inner city. The visits confirmed the whistleblower's accusations. It was a simple matter to order any number desired and receive a finished plate after a short wait. The sellers preferred to be paid in cash.

All the plates checked by Business Times had been made by Unique Number Plates. The company boasts on its website that, by the grace of God, it has the biggest slice of the legal market share in South Africa. Questions sent to Unique's sales managers across the country on how its blank plates end up in the black market went unanswered.

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Questions were also sent to NNPR, which declined to comment because its most senior executive could not be reached, and to UniPlate. Alan Verity, national sales manager at UniPlate, said the company does not knowingly supply blank number plates to illegal embossers in South Africa.

"We conduct our business in accordance with the applicable laws and regulatory requirements governing our industry," Verity said. He acknowledged there were concerns regarding compliance and the supply of blank number plates within the industry. Laza president Jan de Lange said the time for investigations alone has passed.

Authorities Respond to Plate Fraud

"South Africa now requires visible enforcement action to protect motorists, support compliant businesses and restore the integrity of the number plate industry," De Lange said. "Laza calls for immediate enforcement action against those supplying equipment and products to illegal operators, stronger regulatory oversight, and the protection of whistleblowers exposing unlawful conduct within the industry. " The department of transport said it is aware of the problem and is trying to end the supply of fake plates.

"The department was made aware that there were certain number plates that do not comply with the prescribed standards," it said in an e-mail. "A forum was established to investigate where the non-compliant number plates originate," the department said. "The investigation is still under way to find out which of the blankers are selling their blanks to unregistered embossers.

The South African Bureau of Standards is conducting an investigation to see whether a blanker produces a number plate that complies with the applicable standards and legislation.

" Asked about the audit loopholes in the system, the department said this was a weakness it was attending to. It said it is busy with a regulatory amendment to tracking and tracing the production and sale of a number plate.

"Once the amendment has been implemented, any blanker or embosser who does not comply, their registration will be revoked," the department said. Criminal charges may be preferred against those who violate the National Road Traffic Regulations and applicable standards. The Competition Commission has accused all three legal manufacturers of price fixing. The matter has been referred to the Competition Tribunal.