Inseta CEO suspended over bursary funding scheme glitches

The CEO of the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (Inseta) has been placed on precautionary suspension over glitches related to a multimillion-rand tertiary education bursary funding scheme that has seen hundreds of students unpaid for the first five months of the year.

Inseta CEO has been suspended after hundreds of bursary beneficiaries were unpaid for the first five months of the year . The CEO of the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (Inseta), has been placed on precautionary suspension over glitches related to a multimillion-rand tertiary education bursary funding scheme that has seen hundreds of students unpaid for the first five months of the year .

The bursary scheme, ISSF (Insurance Sector Sector Foundation), is designed to fund higher education and training for youth entering the insurance sector, through financing tuition, providing data allowances, meals, and other training materials to ensure academic continuity. The framework targets two primary student streams - 461 registered as public learners and 418 supported through co-funders and Higher Education Institutions - across major public institutions, including the University of Cape Town and North West University.

The CEO's suspension comes as the Seta is engaged in an independent forensic investigation into alleged governance irregularities related to her re-employment late last year. The CEO's suspension is described as a 'procedural step and not a finding of wrongdoing' by Inseta. The delays in payments to students were due to a protracted reconciliation process between Inseta and the service provider





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Insurance Sector Education And Training Author Bursary Funding Scheme Glitches Million-Rand Tertiary Education Funding Scheme Unpaid First Five Months Of The Year CEO Suspension Allegations Malicious Service Level Agreement Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta Service Level Agreement With Inseta

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Black Sash Warns Social Beneficiaries of Insurance ScamsEvashnee Naidu of the Black Sash warns social grant beneficiaries to be cautious with their grant documents and against signing unknown documents, as insurance companies trick them into unwanted funeral policies. She notes that these companies manipulate unemployed youth into acting as agents and frequently rebrand to avoid detection. Despite these warnings, the national ombudsman's office says it hasn't received complaints and encourages affected individuals to report. Beneficiaries are advised to thoroughly read policies and verify salespersons' licenses.

Read more »

Extreme Weather Exposes Gaps in Agricultural Insurance in South AfricaRecent storms in South Africa have highlighted that only a third of commercial farmers have insurance, with small-scale farmers even less covered. The government and industry are exploring solutions like weather-index insurance, but affordability remains a key barrier.

Read more »

South African Farming Sector's Insurance Gap Widens Amid Climate DisastersRecent devastating storms in South Africa have highlighted that only a minority of farmers are insured against extreme weather, a situation exacerbated by high costs and unsuitable products, leaving the agricultural sector highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Read more »

Gauteng nurse and her gardener get life in prison for R6m insurance-murder plotThe Lenasia nurse, who took out multiple policies, had her gardener murder her domestic worker in 2022.

Read more »