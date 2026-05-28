Inseta CEO Reappointment Marred by Governance Breaches and Ministerial Directive Violations

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority faces a governance crisis as its CEO's reappointment process is found irregular, bypassing ministerial directives and auditor-general findings.

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority ( Inseta ) is embroiled in a severe governance crisis concerning the irregular reappointment of its CEO, Gugulethu Mkhize. Internal documents and investigations reveal that board member Zanele Motsa , alongside senior executive Farzana Safia, bypassed standard human resource protocols and disregarded explicit directives from Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela .

The minister had mandated a forensic investigation into prior maladministration allegations, a five-year performance assessment, and salary benchmarking for any reappointment. These conditions were not fulfilled. The process has been criticized by the auditor-general for contravening the Skills Development Act and Seta regulations, including failing to advertise the position nationally or consider other candidates.

Motsa resigned from the board after scrutiny, denying any link to the flawed reappointment and claiming her actions were objective and aligned with board responsibilities, though other board members reportedly expressed dissatisfaction and claimed they were excluded from the decision. The AG's draft finding highlights a lack of compliance and inadequate performance assessment, noting Inseta's consistent qualified audit opinions.

This controversy forms part of a broader legal challenge by the EFF, which has taken eight Seta CEO reappointments, including Mkhize's, to court, with Minister Manamela named as a respondent. The flawed process jeopardizes a coordinated defense strategy that the minister had requested to demonstrate rational sequencing in governance processes. Inseta's board was not fully constituted at the time, lacking a chairperson and subcommittees, which Motsa cited as justification for acting independently, though this explanation is contested.

The incident underscores ongoing governance challenges within the Sector Education and Training Authorities and raises concerns about oversight, accountability, and adherence to statutory requirements in a sector already under pressure to restore credibility after previous administrative failures





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Inseta CEO Reappointment Buti Manamela Zanele Motsa Auditor-General Governance Crisis Seta Skills Development Act

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