Inseta Board Defies Minister, Refuses to Reinstate Suspended CEO Gugu Mkhize

A detailed report on the refusal by the Inseta board to comply with Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela's order to reinstate suspended CEO Gugu Mkhize, exploring the legal arguments, the context of a student fund crisis, and the potential for a judicial showdown.

A significant confrontation has emerged between South Africa's Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela , and the board of the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority ( Inseta ) regarding the suspension of CEO Gugu Mkhize .

The minister directed the Inseta board to immediately reinstate Mkhize, but the board has publicly refused, setting the stage for a potential legal battle. In a formal letter dated June 10, 2026, the board, through its chairperson Refilwe Matenche, rejected the minister's June 8 directive, arguing that reinstating Mkhize while an investigation into her appointment and conduct is ongoing would be inappropriate and could compromise the integrity of that investigation.

The board maintains that the precautionary suspension, with full pay, is not a disciplinary measure but a necessary step to ensure an unbiased inquiry. They further challenge the minister's authority, asserting that under the Skills Development Act and Inseta's own constitution, the power to suspend a CEO rests solely with the board, not the minister.

The board claims to have legal advice indicating the minister's directive is vulnerable to challenge and has indicated it will seek urgent judicial clarification if the matter cannot be resolved through dialogue. The minister, however, has asserted his authority, stating that since he is responsible for the CEO's appointment based on the board's recommendation, he also has the authority to decide on her suspension.

He criticized the board for failing to fulfill conditions attached to Mkhize's appointment, including completing background verification and submitting a report on allegations, and for not submitting a previously requested report on allegations against the CEO and the entity. This conflict occurs against a backdrop of a serious administrative failure at Inseta involving the Insurance Sector Student Fund (ISSF). Mkhize was suspended on June 3 following concerns over the administration of this fund.

Reports indicate that nearly R70 million was paid to an intermediary service provider, Mabophe Business Solutions, in March, but none of the funds reached the intended beneficiaries-students, universities, or accommodation providers. This systemic failure left approximately 879 students facing eviction, food insecurity, and possible academic exclusion for the first five months of the academic year. Inseta was forced to make an emergency direct payment of R4.6 million in May to mitigate the crisis.

The minister highlighted the unacceptable situation, noting that delayed payments affected 263 beneficiaries across multiple institutions, threatening their academic continuity. The board's refusal to reinstate Mkhize is framed as a protective measure for the investigation, fearing her return would allow her to influence staff interviews and control records, thereby jeopardizing the inquiry's integrity. They also argue that her reinstatement now would create a public perception of a compromised investigation, damaging confidence in the institution and deterring future whistleblowers.

The board has requested the minister to withdraw his directive and has offered to meet urgently to resolve the dispute, seeking a response by June 12, 2026. This standoff underscores a fundamental disagreement over governance, authority, and the handling of a crisis that has directly harmed vulnerable students relying on financial support. The outcome will likely depend on the interpretation of the Skills Development Act and Inseta's constitution, and may ultimately be decided by the courts.

The situation also raises serious questions about the management of the ISSF and the accountability of both the board and the CEO during a period of profound student distress





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Inseta Gugu Mkhize Buti Manamela CEO Suspension Insurance Sector Student Fund Skills Development Act South Africa Education Setas Board Conflict Student Allowances

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