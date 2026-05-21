Innovative HONOR 600 Series Combines Flagship-Level AI Imaging, Strong Battery Life, and Seamless Performance

The HONOR 600 Series combines an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 7,000mAh Long-life Battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class performance in a refined design, featuring the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600.

Featuring the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, the new series combines an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 7,000mAh Long-life Battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class performance in the most refined design in HONOR Number Series history.

The HONOR 600 brings flagship-level AI imaging and strong daily performance to more users, while the HONOR 600 Pro takes the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance. The HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image to Video 2.0, an industry-exclusive feature that allows users to transform still images into dynamic video content.

The HONOR 600 Pro steps up to the Snapdragon 8 Elite with 3nm process technology, delivering 45% CPU and 44% GPU improvements, and true flagship-level responsiveness across demanding applications and multitasking. Beyond imaging, the HONOR 600 Series is built for speed and staying power, powered by Snapdragon flagship-class processors, including Snapdragon 8 Elite on the HONOR 600 Pro. The intelligent design incorporates advanced features to deliver a reliable, long-lasting solution.

This new series promises an enriching user experience, combining AI imaging, strong performance, and stylish design





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HONOR 600 Series AI Image To Video 2.0 AI Night Camera Long-Life Battery Snapdragon Flagship-Class Performance Refined Design Enhanced Zoom Telephoto Capability Snapdragon 8 Elite Performance AI Photo Agents AI Image To Video And AI Photos Agent AI Photos Agent Blocking Passersby Or Reflections Video Content From Static Images Free-Style Mode Directed AI Button Multitasking Gaming Streaming Editing Content Creation Exclusive AI Night Camera Spectacular Clarity Depth Perception Low-Light Performance Performance Gains With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 True Flagship-Level Responsiveness Comprehensive Assistance On The Go Instant File Sharing Hotspot Sharing Apple Watch Message Display Blocking Other Devices Reducing Downtime Keeping Users Connected

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HONOR 600 Series: Flagship-Level AI Imaging, Sophisticated Design, and Unmatched PerformanceThe HONOR 600 Series, introduced by HONOR South Africa, combines an upgraded AI Image to Video 2.0, 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, a 7,000mAh Long-life Battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class performance in a refined design. This series features the HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR 600, with the HONOR 600 Pro taking the experience further with enhanced zoom, telephoto capability, and Snapdragon 8 Elite performance.

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