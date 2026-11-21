Former professionals and convicted offenders discuss the devastating impact of their crimes and the role of education in rehabilitation during a dialogue at Johannesburg Correctional Facility.

A former lawyer currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for theft of trust funds has stated that she fully comprehends how her illegal actions devastated the lives of the individuals who placed their financial confidence in her. Kgaugelo Peta was one of nine inmates who participated in a structured dialogue at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility, where female prisoners openly discussed the decisions that led to their incarceration and their professional identities prior to imprisonment.

Peta Details Financial Devastation and Personal Remorse

Peta explained that her legal career previously provided her with significant power, which fostered an arrogance that blinded her to the consequences of her behavior, but her time in prison has forced her to confront the severe harm she caused. She emphasized that the misappropriated funds did not merely damage her own career trajectory but also disrupted the stability of families who had trusted her expertise. The stolen money represented years of savings accumulated by clients specifically for purchasing homes, and its loss resulted in the forfeiture of those properties.

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She recounted that the financial ruin extended beyond monetary loss, causing domestic strife and even divorce among the affected families. Peta noted that while she did not commit violent acts such as stabbing or shooting, the emotional and structural destruction she inflicted was equally profound. This realization prompted her to undergo two years of intense personal work before she felt psychologically prepared to apologize to those she had wronged.

Prudence Mabuza Reflects on Betrayal of Professional Trust

Prudence Mabuza, an inmate serving an 18-year sentence for fraud, shared her perspective on her previous role as a financial adviser at an insurance company, admitting she previously made excuses for her illegal conduct. She now acknowledges that her actions constituted a severe betrayal of the trust held by her employer, ultimately destroying the professional dreams of the person who supported her career.

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Mabuza stated that if she could return to her past, she would make entirely different choices to avoid the damage caused to both the company and her personal reputation. Her testimony highlighted how white-collar crimes can have long-lasting repercussions on the careers and personal lives of those involved in the fraud. She emphasized the importance of recognizing the ethical responsibilities inherent in financial advisory roles.

Bonolo Lekalakala and Masethembe Mbatha Share Personal Histories

Bonolo Lekalakala, who is serving a life sentence for murder, spoke about the painful memories associated with her childhood and the loss of her mother and stepfather. She recalled specific moments of simplicity, such as her mother collecting pumpkin seeds from their small garden and frying them on the roof of their shack when food was scarce. These memories remain precious to her but are now intertwined with the pain of being incarcerated for taking the lives of those same family members.

Food has become a source of aversion for Lekalakala because it reminds her of waiting for meals that would never be shared with her loved ones again. Meanwhile, Masethembe Mbatha, who was 19 years old when she was incarcerated, discussed how her social circle influenced her trajectory. She was the only woman among male co-accused who were held separately and who escaped custody in 2017 and 2018.

Mbatha described feeling terrified and depressed after her male associates fled, leaving her to face her legal proceedings alone. Approximately a week or two later, some of the men were apprehended following a cash robbery that resulted in one being shot dead. This incident served as a critical turning point for Mbatha, teaching her that her presence in prison was not accidental but the result of specific choices.

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Rehabilitation Through Education and Official Support

Mulalo Sivhidzo, serving a life sentence for murdering her husband, described how she rebuilt her confidence through education after arriving at the facility feeling broken. She participated in self-esteem and spiritual programs before joining an educational initiative in 2014, where she completed a postgraduate diploma and a master's degree. She is currently working toward completing her PhD, focusing her research on developing frameworks for correctional education and rehabilitation specifically for women.

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Lindiwe Ntshalintshali affirmed that the department's mandate extends beyond mere incarceration to include rehabilitation and preparation for post-release life. Inmates are provided opportunities to study and acquire skills, with some completing their matriculation while serving their sentences. Ntshalintshali acknowledged the difficulty women face in finding employment due to the stigma of criminal records and urged businesses to provide them with opportunities to rebuild.

Retired Judge Thokozile Masipa advised the women not to allow their past crimes to define their future trajectories. She emphasized the need for inmates to look beyond their imprisonment and focus on personal growth and redemption. The dialogue underscored the complex interplay between personal accountability, systemic challenges, and the potential for transformation within the correctional system.