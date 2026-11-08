France recall experienced players for South Africa Test after Fiji win

France coach Fabien Galthie has recalled several veteran internationals for the Nations Championship fixture against South Africa, as the team deals with injuries in the backs.

France coach Fabien Galthie has recalled a clutch of experienced internationals for the country's Nations Championship fixture against South Africa. The match is scheduled for 22:10 SA time.

Les Bleus thumped Fiji 54-17 on Saturday in Lyon, but have only won once in the last 10 meetings with the Springboks going back to 2009. South Africa have beaten France five straight times at the Stade de France, including a one-point quarter-final victory in 2023 on their way to retaining the World Cup. Galthie recalled 31-year-old hooker Julien Marchand, who had been sidelined since injuring a thigh in early October.

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France Faces Injury Problems in Backs

He made his return for his club Toulouse on Saturday and could go straight into the starting line-up to face South Africa's destructive front row. France continue to face injury problems in the backs. Flyhalf Romain Ntamack was forced off with a shoulder injury on his international return on Saturday. France were already without flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert and fullback and goal kicker Thomas Ramos.

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Galthie also recalled 32-year-old centre Gael Fickou and 33-year-old winger Teddy Thomas as well as flyhalf Louis Carbonel and winger Gael Drean. Carbonel has not featured in a France match-day squad since 2022. Drean, 26, returned to action for his club, Toulon, and scored a try on Saturday, after a six-month lay-off following heart surgery.

The forwards in the squad include Grégory Alldritt, Hugo Auradou, Paul Boudehent, Esteban Capilla, Guillaume Cramont, Loïc Crédoz, François Cros, Antoine Déliance, Tyler Duguid, Sipili Falatea, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Maxime Lamothe, Thomas Laclayat, Peato Mauvaka, Julien Marchand, Régis Montagne, Rodrigue Neti, Charles Ollivon, Jefferson Poirot, Tom Staniforth, Florian Verhaeghe, and Cameron Woki. The backs in the squad are Grégoire Arfeuil, Théo Attissogbé, Léo Barré, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Louis Carbonel, Axel Despérès, Gaël Dréan, Antoine Dupont, Mathis Ferté, Gaël Fickou, Émilien Gailleton, Kalvin Gourgues, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Paul Graou, Louis Le Brun, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Teddy Thomas, and Tani Vili.

Other Sports and Local News

Meanwhile, in other sports news, Mamelodi Sundowns host Algerian giants MC Alger in the CAF Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 15:00. Additionally, the MK Party is demanding an independent audit of eThekwini's municipal election results, despite leading the count. One lucky South African became an overnight multimillionaire after winning R10 443 099.80 in the National Lottery's Lotto draw held on Saturday, 7 November.