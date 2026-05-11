Information Regulator Releases Strict Code of Conduct for Gated Access Areas

The Information Regulator has implemented a stringent code of conduct for entities with access control to ensure integration with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). This code forms part of the regulator's efforts to strengthen the Information and Communication Technology Support Centre's response to security compromise incidents, as reported by head of regulatory at Werksmans Attorneys. Property and retail sector entities must urgently implement the changes to avoid the need to retrofit their systems when the code is finalized.

The Information Regulator has published the 'Own-Initiative Code of Conduct for Gated Access Areas ' that aims to address concerns about excessive information collection at access control points, such as gated estates, office parks, and commercial premises.

The code of conduct, far more stringent than a guidance note, mandates minimal visitor information collection, protects privacy, and conforms to the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). It also prohibits excessive biometric data processing like facial recognition, copying of IDs, and storing CCTV footage indefinitely.

The proposed code encourages property, retail, education, healthcare, and corporate campus operators to monitor and review entry-point collection practices, minimizing information gathering to what is strictly necessary and eliminating bulk ID scans and open visitor logs. This early movement will pave the way for minimal retrofitting when the code is finalized. The regulator aims to strengthen its handling of security compromise matters by reconfiguring internal units to improve collaboration between Popia and information technology divisions.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the regulator expects to receive nearly 2,500 reports of security compromise incidents. Pansy Tlakula, the regulator's chairperson, revealed that security breaches are rising. She anticipates handling quadruple the security compromise incidents from the previous financial year. The Information Regulator's 2025/26 annual performance plan signals a drive to modernize the Promotion of Access to Information Act, with immediate practical implications for various sectors like property, retail, education, healthcare, and corporate campuses.

Property and retail sectors should take note, monitor the development, and adjust their entry-point collection practices to minimize information gathering according to the proposed code





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gated Access Areas Personal Information Law (Popia) Counterclaim Act Biometric Processing Face Recognition System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cyberattack hits Wits’ Ulwazi system, exposing personal dataAn information breach affecting Wits University has prompted warnings to students and staff not to click on suspicious emails asking for login details or personal information.

Read more »

Crimescene Investigation: Two People Shot and Killed Outside a Tavern in ZamimpiloSocial gathering at a tavern turned deadly with multiple gunshot victims. Two males killed and three others injured. No suspects identified. Ongoing police investigation. Request for information from Crime Stop.

Read more »

SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026: Status Quo, Payment Date, and EligibilityThis news article provides information on the status quo of SASSA Old-Age Grants for June 2026, the payment date, and eligibility criteria. It also discusses the backroom politics surrounding the minister in charge of SASSA Grant increases and the impact of record fuel-price increases on the economy.

Read more »

Privacy crackdown targets estates, office parks and gated communitiesRegulator moves to curb ID copying, facial recognition and excessive visitor data collection

Read more »