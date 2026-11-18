Consumer inflation accelerated to 5.2% year on year in October, its highest in nearly two-and-a-half years, driven by fuel and vegetable prices. The data comes a day before the Reserve Bank announces its latest interest rate decision.

South Africa's consumer inflation climbed to 5.2% year on year in October, up from 4.5% in September, its highest rate in almost two-and-a-half years, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.

The reading is the highest since May 2024, when the consumer price index also rose 5.2% year on year. On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased 0.7% in October. The data arrives a day before the South African Reserve Bank announces its latest interest rate decision. The bank has previously made clear it is not swayed by current data, preferring a longer-term view, but the latest number could shape where it sees inflation trending in coming months.

Also read South Africa inflation rises to 5.2 percent in October 2026 on fuel and food price surges

Transport And Fuel Drive Inflation Surge

Annual transport inflation reached 15.2% in October and contributed 2.1 percentage points to the headline rate. Housing and utilities CPI rose 5.2% year on year and accounted for 1.3 percentage points, followed by insurance and financial services at 5.3%, contributing 0.6 percentage points. Fuel was the primary driver. Patrick Kelly, chief director for price statistics at Stats SA, said fuel increased 11.8% between September and October.

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Annual fuel inflation hit 42.9%, sharply up from 27.9% in September. October's fuel print is the highest since August 2022, when the rate was 43.2%. Kelly noted the highest fuel inflation since the current CPI series began in 2008 was 56.3% in July 2022, caused by post-Covid-19 supply constraints and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In July 2022, petrol averaged R26.74 per litre and diesel R26.61.

The average price of 95-octane inland petrol stood at R30.251 per litre in October 2026, while average diesel prices reached R35.622 per litre. Petrol breached R30 per litre for the first time in history, a jump of nearly 50% since the US-Iran conflict broke in late February. Wholesale diesel has soared by nearly 70% over the same period. Higher fuel costs extend beyond motorists to businesses and consumers through transport and distribution expenses.

Vegetable And Sugar Prices Rise Sharply

Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation rose for a third consecutive month, reaching 1.4% in October. Stats SA described overall food inflation as remaining relatively low, but some everyday products became considerably more expensive. Vegetable inflation accelerated to 8.1% in October, up from 3.5% in September. In May 2026, the category was still recording annual deflation of 6%.

Onions recorded one of the biggest increases, rising 53.6% over 12 months. Potatoes were 14.9% more expensive than a year earlier, while cabbage prices increased 12.1%. Tomatoes recorded the largest monthly increase in the vegetable category, rising 13.2% between September and October. Sugar prices also moved higher.

The sugar, confectionery and desserts category recorded annual inflation of 2.8%, following a 1.8% monthly increase. White sugar rose 3.2% month on month, while brown sugar increased 2.7%. Fish and other seafood inflation reached 8.4% in October, having risen steadily from a recent low of 3% in February. Fish fingers were 13.2% more expensive than a year earlier, while fresh and frozen hake rose 11.2%.

Battered or crumbed fish increased 10.1%, and canned fish excluding tuna rose 8.2%. Lower prices for cereals and meat helped keep overall food inflation relatively contained. Cereal products recorded their ninth consecutive month of annual deflation, at -2%. Maize meal prices were 9% lower than a year earlier, white rice was down 7.3%, and brown bread declined 0.8%.

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Meat And Cereal Costs Provide Relief

Meat inflation slowed to 0.2% in October, compared with 0.7% in September. Stewing beef prices fell 2.3% between September and October, taking the annual rate to -7.7%. Meat bones were 6.7% cheaper than a year earlier, while beef mince declined 4.5% and beef steak by 4.1%. Stats SA said the heavily weighted cereal and meat categories continued to help anchor overall food inflation.

The increase to 5.2% means the overall price level measured by the CPI was 5.2% higher than a year earlier. It does not mean every product or household expense increased by that amount. Some categories, including maize meal, rice and certain meat products, were cheaper, while fuel and several vegetables recorded substantial increases. For households, the combination of higher fuel costs and rising vegetable prices could make it more difficult to manage monthly budgets.

Fuel also affects the cost of transporting goods, meaning sustained increases can feed through to other parts of the economy. The October figures will be important for the Reserve Bank as it considers the outlook for interest rates and the cost of living.

Reserve Bank Faces Prolonged Inflation Battle

In a recent interview with Business Day TV, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago warned that bringing inflation back to the Bank's 3% target would take longer than previously anticipated, as multiple global supply shocks put pressure on prices and complicated the interest rate outlook. The bank's monetary policy committee is holding its sixth and final meeting for 2026 this week and Kganyago is due to announce its decision on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank raised its policy rate by 25 basis points in May, kept it on hold in July, but added another 0.25 percentage points to 7.25% in September, citing price pressures linked to the US-Iran war. The latest data underline the uneven nature of inflation: while some food staples remain cheaper than a year ago, the sharp rise in fuel and selected fresh produce prices is putting renewed pressure on consumers.