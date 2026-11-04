US Democrats Win Midterm Sweep as Inflation Anger Defeats Trump Republicans

Democrats took control of the House and Senate as voters punished President Donald Trump's Republicans over an inflation-driven affordability crisis fuelled by tariffs and the Iran war.

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in a clean sweep of the US midterm elections, as voters punished President Donald Trump's Republican Party over inflation and the cost of living.

The resounding defeat is a reminder of just how politically toxic inflation can be. Trump entered the midterm elections with personal approval ratings and economic trustworthiness scores near record lows. Much of the voter focus was on his poor handling of the economy. Some measures of consumer confidence earlier this year sank to their lowest levels since records began in the 1950s.

Also read Democrats Win Texas and South Carolina Senate Races in Midterm Rebuke to Trump

Economic Indicators Show Strong Growth

In many ways, the result was surprising, if not baffling. The US economy boasts the fastest growth in the G7 group of nations, expanding at an annualised 3.4 percent pace in the third quarter. The stock market hit a record high less than a month ago, and household net wealth is the highest yet. Jobless benefit claims are near their lowest levels since the 1960s, and the unemployment rate is just 4.2 percent, a level consistent with full employment.

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So what made voters cast all that aside and inflict one of the most resounding midterm defeats on a sitting Republican president in living memory? In economic terms, inflation. It has been above target for almost six years, compounding pressure on Americans' pocketbooks. In voters' eyes, Trump's two most consequential and controversial policies, last year's tariffs and this year's war with Iran, turned painful price pressures into a crippling affordability crisis.

While the inflationary impact of tariffs had begun to fade when 2026 rolled around, households were then hit even harder by a surge in energy prices after the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28. Average diesel prices soared to a record high of more than $6.50 per gallon, or R28.25 per litre, in September, and petrol topped $5 per gallon in June, according to AAA data.

Inflation and Tariffs Drive Voter Dissatisfaction

US voters often turn against incumbent presidents in midterm elections, regardless of how they feel about the economy. The elections offer a chance to give the party in power a bloody nose, putting it on notice for the presidential election coming two years later. But this time, it was a knockout punch. A nationwide affordability crisis has been rumbling since the historic inflationary burst that followed the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

It was a key driver of former president Joe Biden's low approval ratings going into the 2024 presidential election, which he lost. Biden learnt that lesson two years ago, and it was the Republican Party's turn on Tuesday. Inflation is higher now than it was in November 2024, and cost-of-living concerns have snowballed. Unlike unemployment, everyone is affected by inflation, regardless of wealth, income or social status.

Poor people suffer disproportionately, as they are forced to spend an even greater share of their limited resources on essentials such as food, housing, transport and energy. Moreover, if prices are rising faster than earnings, as they are now, workers are effectively taking a wage cut in real terms. While higher inflation can sometimes be the cost of maintaining lower unemployment and stronger economic growth, not everyone sees it that way.

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The Political Peril of Persistent Inflation

A 2024 study by Stefanie Stantcheva at Harvard University said few people recognise the positive associations or trade-offs of higher prices. Instead, inflation is predominantly associated with negative economic and social effects, making it a high priority for policy action, she wrote. Incumbent politicians should be very wary of long periods of elevated prices.

A 2019 paper by academics Joseph Macri and Bahram Adrangi found that a one percentage point increase in unemployment reduced the probability of a president receiving a positive approval rating by three percentage points, while a one percentage point increase in inflation reduced the probability of a favourable approval rating by seven percentage points. Other studies draw the opposite conclusion.

A 2022 paper by Lina El-Jahel, Robert MacCulloch and Hamed Shafiee found that a one percentage point rise in unemployment is about six times worse than a percentage point rise in inflation in terms of people's general well-being, and up to 13 times worse in terms of their negative day-to-day mood. David Blanchflower, a professor at Dartmouth College and a former Bank of England policymaker, has long argued that unemployment is more pernicious than inflation.

He suggests that women, older people and the less educated are more concerned about unemployment, while younger and more educated people fear inflation more. His studies find that a one percentage point increase in unemployment reduces happiness by as much as six times more than a percentage point increase in inflation. In a nutshell, unemployment hurts more than inflation, he and his co-authors wrote in 2014. In political terms, however, it would seem that US voters in 2026 disagree.