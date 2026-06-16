Infantino hails one million fans as 2026 World Cup sees strong early turnout

FIFA president Gianni Infantino thanked supporters after announcing one million attendees at the expanded 48-team World Cup, despite earlier concerns over ticket costs and visa issues. The tournament, spanning the US, Canada and Mexico, continues with all matches broadcast on DStv and available via streaming.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Tuesday that one million fans have attended matches in the 2026 World Cup so far, praising supporters for making the tournament inclusive.

The expanded 48-team event, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, began last Thursday with 16 of 104 matches completed. The announcement follows earlier criticism over high ticket prices and U.S. visa restrictions affecting international fans. Despite these concerns, strong attendance underscores robust fan engagement across the three host nations. Broadcast and streaming options continue to expand accessibility, with DStv offering live coverage across multiple packages and via its DStv Stream app for on-the-go viewing.

The tournament's scale and logistical complexity represent a historic milestone for global football, emphasizing both opportunities and challenges in delivering a truly worldwide event





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