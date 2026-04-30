Infantino Confirms Iran’s World Cup Participation in US Despite Delegation’s Entry Issues

FIFA President Gianni Infantino assures Iran will play in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, despite the Iranian delegation being partially denied entry to the FIFA Congress in Canada due to ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The incident highlights the political complexities surrounding the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino firmly stated that Iran will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will play matches in the United States , despite the Iran ian delegation’s absence from the FIFA Congress in Toronto.

This absence underscores the complex political and logistical challenges surrounding the tournament, particularly given its co-hosting arrangement across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Infantino emphasized the importance of unity and his responsibility to ensure Iran’s participation, stating unequivocally that Iran will be present at the World Cup and will compete on American soil.

The situation arose after Iranian football federation officials, including President Mehdi Taj, were prevented from fully entering Canada, prompting Tehran to describe the actions of Canadian immigration authorities as unacceptable. While the officials possessed valid visas, some members of the delegation were reportedly denied entry at Toronto airport. A source familiar with the situation revealed that even after the initial issue, two members chose not to attend the congress following the denial of entry for one colleague.

The core of the issue lies in the Canadian government’s stance on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Ottawa designates as a terrorist organization. Canadian officials maintain that entry decisions are made individually, and individuals with links to the IRGC are inadmissible to the country. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed this policy, stating that members of the IRGC have been listed as terrorists for years and are prohibited from entering Canada.

He assured that screenings are conducted, and appropriate action is taken to prevent their entry, confirming that no IRGC members have been allowed into the country. This policy directly impacted the Iranian delegation, as Mehdi Taj, the president of the Iranian Football Federation, has a prior affiliation with the IRGC.

Iran’s absence from the FIFA Congress is significant, as it removes direct representation from a nation whose participation in the 2026 World Cup is already generating considerable discussion and logistical planning. The expanded 48-team format of the tournament, spread across three countries, necessitates frequent travel for teams, officials, and support staff, increasing the potential for visa restrictions and diplomatic tensions to disrupt preparations for certain nations.

The situation highlights the delicate balance FIFA must maintain between sporting principles and geopolitical realities. Iran has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but its participation has been complicated by requests to potentially relocate matches scheduled to be played in the United States. These requests stem from concerns about the safety and security of the Iranian team and officials, given the strained relationship between Iran and the US.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently clarified that while Iranian players are welcome to participate in the World Cup, individuals with ties to the IRGC will not be permitted entry. This stance reinforces the Canadian position and adds another layer of complexity to the planning process. The incident raises broader questions about how FIFA will navigate potential visa issues and diplomatic challenges for other nations with complex political situations.

Ensuring a smooth and inclusive tournament will require careful diplomacy and a proactive approach to addressing potential obstacles. The expanded World Cup format, while intended to promote greater global participation, also presents increased logistical and political hurdles that FIFA must overcome to ensure a successful event. The situation with Iran serves as a stark reminder of these challenges and the need for collaborative solutions between FIFA, host nations, and participating countries





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