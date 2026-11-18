India investigates bulk Scotch imports for tariff evasion, threatening the $65bn market and the UK trade pact. Key stakeholders face revenue risks and supply chain disruptions.

An investigation by India into bulk Scotch whisky imports has triggered the first major dispute under the landmark India -UK trade pact, which took effect on July 15. This development has shaken a $65bn (about R1.1-trillion) market and spotlighted significant disagreements over tariff classifications that both nations had previously celebrated.

Tariff Changes and Trade Pact Details

Whisky tariffs were a sticking point during the protracted negotiations that led to the July 15 implementation of the historic deal. Under the pact, India agreed to slash import taxes on certain Scotch imports to 75% from 150% immediately, with a plan to reduce them further to 40% over a 10-year period. The British government emphasized that iconic UK products, including whiskies and gin, would benefit significantly from these Indian tariff changes.

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Although Indian state taxes and other levies are high and vary across the nation, the duty cut was widely seen as bringing welcome price relief for whisky products. The agreement was hailed as a win for British exporters, who had long sought greater access to the Indian market for their premium spirits.

Government Stance on Bulk Imports

The Indian government is currently arguing with major companies, including Diageo, Pernod, Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders and Distillers, that their bulk Scotch imports do not qualify for the lower 75% tariff. While imported bottled Scotch, such as The Glenlivet, receives the reduced duty, Indian officials assert that this benefit does not extend to bulk Scotch, which is often used to manufacture popular blended whisky brands in India.

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Tax officials, who searched offices of many companies in recent weeks as part of the investigation, have asserted that a new customs classification in force since May applies to these bulk imports. This classification, termed compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages, attracts the old 150% tariff. The industry strongly disagrees with this interpretation.

Industry Pushback and Expert Analysis

Rajnish Singh, founder of India's Yaana Advisors, which advises liquor companies on regulation, stated that compound alcoholic beverages are essentially flavoured or modified alcohols, whereas bulk Scotch whisky is a distilled alcoholic beverage produced with malted barley and water. This distinction is crucial for determining the correct tariff rate under the trade agreement.

The International Spirits & Wines Association of India, a group representing Pernod, Diageo, and other major firms, has said privately that the classification issue risks undermining an important market-access benefit negotiated between India and the UK. The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies has joined the protest, flagging concerns about a potential hit to domestic manufacturing.

Impact on the $65bn Scotch Market

India is Scotch whisky's largest export market by volume, with the equivalent of more than 220-million bottles exported there in 2025, according to the UK-based Scotch Whisky Association. However, around 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Britain by volume arrive in bulk to be used to make blended Indian brands, industry estimates show. Most of those imports go into so-called Indian-Made Foreign Liquor, or IMFL whisky, created by mixing some Scotch with other spirits and ingredients.

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Pernod's Blenders Pride is a prominent example, described on Pernod's website as a blend of Indian grain spirit and imported Scotch malts from Chivas Brothers, tailored to the tastes of this nation of whisky enthusiasts. Allied Blenders stated in an investor presentation last week that it is one of the largest bulk Scotch importers and that the UK pact would improve its luxury portfolio accessibility.

Government Intervention and Next Steps

The UK government has repeatedly said it is working with India to resolve this issue to ensure UK businesses can export under the tariffs agreed in the trade deal. Scotland's leader John Swinney also raised the treatment of bulk Scotch whisky exports with the Indian government. India's commerce ministry has publicly said the issue will be resolved soon, but a confidential memo reported by Reuters said any misclassification under the India-UK pact needs to stop as it has substantial revenue implications for New Delhi.

India has agreed to release shipping containers and clear new imports while the investigation is ongoing, if companies commit to a tariff plus tax of 162.5%, partly payable via bank guarantees. Diageo and Pernod have moved to release their containers, while Bacardi is deliberating next steps. The outcome of this dispute will likely define the practical implementation of the trade pact for the spirits sector in the coming months.