India's food safety regulator found a Bisleri drinking water sample unsafe and plans nationwide testing of bottled water brands. The FSSAI will initiate legal proceedings against Bisleri, which maintains its water is safe.

India's food safety regulator has found a sample of Bisleri International's packaged drinking water unsafe, dealing a major setback to the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand.

A government source said samples from all bottled water companies would now be tested nationwide. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it would initiate legal proceedings against Bisleri. The regulator plans to test more Bisleri samples from across the nation, as well as those of other companies, according to a government source. Bisleri said drinking water safety is a priority and that it maintains stringent quality controls.

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Bisleri Water Contains Harmful Chemicals

The company stated its water is safe for consumption and that it would co-operate with regulators. The sample found unsafe was collected from Bisleri's premises and did not meet prescribed limits on bromate, a chemical formed as a by-product of certain disinfection processes, the FSSAI said in a social media post on Sunday. After Bisleri appealed the finding, the regulator still found the sample unsafe but instead said it had detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs.

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PAHs are of serious public health concern due to their toxic, mutagenic and carcinogenic properties, according to research published in 2025 on the National Library of Medicine's PubMed database. Some individuals who ingested high concentrations of bromate experienced kidney problems and hearing loss, according to the New York health department, though they were exposed to levels many thousands of times higher than the drinking water standard.

Bisleri said the sample collected from its Goa facility in 2025 showed bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. However, further independent testing arranged by the company showed the chemical was within prescribed limits. The scrutiny dates back to September 2025, Bisleri said. A second government source said the batches linked to the unsafe sample had been recalled, and subsequent testing of products showed no issues with water quality.

Company Claims Market Product Recall Complete

However, a Bisleri letter sent to the FSSAI in February and seen by Reuters showed the company had conveyed that no product remained in the market by then to recall, indicating it was already consumed or sold. The eponymous brand Bisleri's 20c bottles have made it a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants. Its large cans are a regular feature in offices that use water dispensers.

Bisleri sells hundreds of millions of bottles and cans each year in India, an industry source said. For years, Bisleri has maintained its market-leader position while competing with PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Tata and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer. Estimates show the sector is valued at more than $3.5bn (about R61.44bn). Bisleri says it has 130 operational plants making its products, 5,980 distributors nationwide and a fleet of 8,270 transport trucks.

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Multinational conglomerate Tata had once been in talks to acquire the bottler, which counts several Bollywood stars among its brand ambassadors, including Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The action against Bisleri and planned checks on other companies come as India has stepped up enforcement against major brands. The FSSAI and state regulators have conducted many raids and pulled up companies for improper labelling, affecting restaurants such as Domino's and liquor companies including Diageo.

Public Outcry And Social Media Backlash

On social media, consumers raised concerns about the FSSAI's findings, making #Bisleri a top trend on X in the country. One local news agency showed a shopkeeper saying he had stopped selling Bisleri. British journalist Naomi Canton wrote on X: I relied on Bisleri when I lived in India, even brushed my teeth with it, boiled my kettle with it, cooked with it and last but not least, it was the water my cats drank! This is insane.

Bisleri reported annual sales of $345m in the year to March 2025. It launched in the UAE in 2025, saying the region offers significant growth opportunities, driven by a large Indian diaspora familiar with its brands. In recent years, Bisleri and other companies have forayed into premium water by selling natural mineral water and still and sparkling variants, seeking to tap the wealthy who are upgrading their lifestyles and becoming more health-conscious.