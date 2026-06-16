India's 15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes headlines for all the wrong reasons

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old cricket sensation, has made headlines for the wrong reasons after a heated on-field exchange with a Sri Lanka A player in a recent India A game in Sri Lanka.

Fifteen-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blew his fuse in an India A game in Sri Lanka and pushed an opposition player after a heated on-field exchange.

The spotlight has been on Sooryavanshi since his batting heroics in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) won him a place in India's senior men's team for their T20 tour of Ireland and England. But he made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he and a Sri Lanka A player confronted each other, following India's narrow defeat in a Super Over in Dambulla on Monday.

Sri Lanka's Vishen Halambage exchanged words with departing Indian batters before Sooryavanshi responded and shoved him, according to Indian media and broadcast footage. Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to calm tempers and separated the two players. The left-handed opener capped off a stunning IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs to finish as the tournament's leading run scorer.

He struck one century and five half-centuries during the season to pick up the Orange Cap for the leading run-getter. He is line to become India's youngest player, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, the batting great who made his test debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989. India's senior team will play Ireland on June 26 and 28 in Belfast. The England series will begin on July 1 in Chester-le-Street





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Sri Lanka A Indian Premier League IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals Sachin Tendulkar

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