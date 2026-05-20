India-Italy bilateral ties strengthen with visit by Narendra Modi, aiming to boost trade and collaborate in civil sector

Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome to elevate India-Italy relations to the level of a special strategic partnership, emphasizing high-potential areas of collaboration in the civil sector.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Italy to strengthen ties and boost trade, signing a declaration with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to elevate their relationship to the level of a special strategic partnership.

They target a rise in bilateral trade to 20 billion euros over the next three years from 14 billion euros today. The visit followed a free trade agreement sealed between India and the EU in January, dubbed by Modi as the 'mother of all deals.

' Italy expects business, investment, high-quality employment, and industrial cooperation from India, particularly in manufacturing and industry. Modi cited limitless opportunities for collaboration in the civil sector, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computer, space, and nuclear energy, where India and Italy could partner. The visit wraps up a European tour by Modi, in which he visited the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway





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India-Italy Narendra Modi Giorgia Meloni Bailateral Visit Trade And Collaboration Civil Sector

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