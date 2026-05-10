Increased Property Crime in South Africa: Title Deed Fraud and Property Hijackings

South Africa is experiencing a notable increase in title deed fraud and property hijackings across the country. Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group, warns that confidence in the system itself is starting to erode. He adds that the rise in this type of fraud has prompted the government to explore some solutions, such as digital title deeds. However, while these efforts aim to improve security, Smee noted that fraud remains widespread in the market. Estate agents and conveyancers, while more tightly regulated in recent years, are not entirely beyond suspicion. Smee believes the surge in property-related crime is driven by a combination of criminal innovation and systemic weaknesses. Alongside title deed fraud, property hijacking is also gaining ground—particularly in major urban centres like Johannesburg. This can involve vacant properties being occupied and claimed, or even abuse of short-term rental arrangements.

Homeowners are being warned that properties are increasingly being targeted by criminals through sophisticated schemes. South Africa is experiencing a notable increase in title deed fraud and property hijacking s across the country.

Grant Smee, CEO of Only Realty Property Group, said that confidence in the system itself is starting to erode. He added that the rise in this type of fraud has prompted the government to explore some solutions, such as digital title deeds.

However, while these efforts aim to improve security, Smee noted that fraud remains widespread in the market. Estate agents and conveyancers, while more tightly regulated in recent years, are not entirely beyond suspicion. Smee believes the surge in property-related crime is driven by a combination of criminal innovation and systemic weaknesses. Alongside title deed fraud, property hijacking is also gaining ground—particularly in major urban centres like Johannesburg.

This can involve vacant properties being occupied and claimed, or even abuse of short-term rental arrangements. Simply digitising title deeds is not enough. Digitisation of the verification leading up to that is also important to deal with the whole solution





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Title Deed Fraud Property Hijacking South Africa Grant Smee Only Realty Property Group Digital Title Deeds Verification Criminal Innovation Systemic Weaknesses Estate Agents Conveyancers Major Urban Centres Johannesburg

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