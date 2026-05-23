Increased Maritime Traffic Threatens Whales' Habitats in Danger Zone on South Africa's West Coast

A study by researchers found that the number of large, fast-moving vessels traveling faster than 15 knots has quadrupled in an area with a high concentration of commercial shipping, potentially threatening whale populations.

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Lost your password?

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Ship ahoy: The analysis found that the number of large, fast-moving vessels travelling faster than 15 knots - considered the greatest ship-strike threat to whales - has quadrupled since late 2023.

Photo: University of Pretoria's Whale Unit at the Mammal Research Institute As conflict in the Middle East redraws global shipping routes, scientists are warning that South Africa's west coast is becoming an emerging danger zone for Thousands of commercial vessels avoiding instability in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz are rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, dramatically increasing maritime traffic through some of the world's richest whale habitats.by researchers from the University of Pretoria's Whale Unit at the Mammal Research Institute, Afriseas Solutions and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, found extensive overlap between the distribution of commercial vessels and the distribution of various whale species along South Africa's southwest coast





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ship Strikes Whale Habitats Commercial Vessels Blue Whales Fin Whales Sperm Whales Conflict In The Middle East Global Shipping Routes South Africa's West Coast University Of Pretoria's Whale Unit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Train Services to Overcome Traffic Congestion during Marathon WeekendThe additional services, operated through PRASA Western Cape, will run on the Northern, Southern and Cape Flats lines, connecting runners, spectators and event staff travelling to different parts of the city throughout the day. The dedication towards providing affordable transport is yielding positive results as the Department seeks to create a safe, affordable and well-connected transport system where trains become the first choice for residents.

Read more »

Winter roads turn deadly: RTMC warns of black ice, fog and rising pedestrian deathsHuman behaviour remains the leading factor in road traffic incidents.

Read more »

Thousands of Nsfas students face eviction and debt crisisWith tests and exams looming and final exams already underway at some Tvet colleges, the crisis threatens to derail studies.

Read more »

Senegal Squabble Threatens Sticky Situation for Afcon Trophy, Mane Scores in Final as Lions Struggle to End Legal BattlePlayer of the tournament Sadio Mane scored two goals at Afcon 2025 to help Senegal lift the trophy, but the Teranga Lions are waiting for a ruling on whether they will keep the title. They just need to wait for a ruling on whether they will keep the title.

Read more »