Increased Heat Risk for 2026 World Cup Players

Climate Central researchers have found that nearly every match in the 2026 World Cup is likely to be played under conditions that exceed the risk thresholds, with about 26 matches could take place at or above 26°C WBGT, and a smaller number reaching or exceeding 28°C WBGT. The likelihood of hazardous heat has increased compared with previous decades, with global warming increasing the likelihood and intensity of extreme heat during the World Cup period. Extremely hot conditions are expected to be most severe in inland US cities such as Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, and Philadelphia.

The likelihood of players facing heat conditions linked to reduced performance at nearly every match in the 2026 World Cup has been increased. The study found that 97 of the 104 scheduled matches will probably exceed 28°C, a temperature linked to declines in player running intensity, speed, and overall performance.

The weather is expected to differ sharply between venues, with coastal and northern cities, particularly in Canada and along parts of the US Pacific coast, experiencing relatively moderate temperatures. In contrast, inland and southern locations in the US and Mexico are more likely to experience sustained heat, with daytime temperatures frequently approaching or exceeding 30°C during the tournament period





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World Cup Heat Risk Performance Climate Change Heat Stress WBGT Performance Heat Exposure Public Health Extreme Heat Heat Events Air-Conditioned Stadiums Outdoor Events Fan Zones Public Screenings Stadium Staff Support Teams

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