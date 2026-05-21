Increased Competition, Vulnerability, and Changes in World Energy Sources

The ongoing disruption in the supply of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, due to the US-Israel war on Iran, is reshaping global trade routes and increasing competition among buyers from West Africa and Latin America. The growing competition is amplifying cost pressures and eroding spare supply, making the market more vulnerable to disruptions in key producing and transit regions.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, May 20 2026. Reuters/The growing disruption of crude oil flows as the Strait of Hormuz remains all but closed amid the US-Israel war on Iran is reshaping trade routes for the world’s most important source of energy and increasing competition among buyers from West Africa and Latin America , says a market intelligence firm.

Elliot Radley, vice-president for oil business development at London-based Argus Media, said the shift is amplifying cost pressures in import-dependent markets, where fuel pricing remains closely tied to international crude benchmarks and shipping dynamics. The increased focus on alternative supply routes comes as South Africa’s energy policy leadership steps up engagement with the main oil transit regions.

Mantashe has said South Africa’s fuel supply is not at risk, thanks to its established trade relationships with producers, including Iran, even though the country imports all its crude oil requirements and has minimal reserves. However, the planned visit indicated a more cautious posture as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East increasingly influence oil prices, supply flows and market sentiment.as a buffer against fuel price volatility and infrastructure constraints.

While South Africa does not directly rely on crude imports from the strait, it remains exposed to global pricing dynamics through Brent-linked fuel import mechanisms and refined product markets. Disruptions in key producing or transit regions are thus quickly transmitted into domestic fuel costs. Latin America has quickly become one of the most important and reliable crude supply sources in the Atlantic Basin, and globally, as production rapidly ramps up in the region.

Raphley added that shifting global trade flows are eroding spare supply, making the market more vulnerable to disruptions in key producing and transit regions as buyers compete for alternative barrels. Growth in Latin America’s crude exports is being driven mainly by increasing production in Brazil and Guyana, with most of that output flowing into international trade. West Africa’s oil production is concentrated in Nigeria and Angola.

The trend is gathering momentum in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, freight and construction, in which diesel and petrol remain essential for transport, equipment and backup power. Alternative supply hubs in the Atlantic Basin are receiving increased attention as Middle East shipping routes remain constrained. The market intelligence firm expects that while South Africa will remain a significant market for refined oil products, its role as a crude oil import hub is weakening.

The analysis takes into account geopolitical tensions escalating fears of a supply crunch. The tone has shifted from optimistic to cautious, driven mainly by the increased risk aversion and considerations of geopolitical developments





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Increased Competition Growing Competition Alternate Supply Routes The African Basin Energy Policy Leadership Growing Export Hubs Transmitted Into Domestic Fuel Costs Latin America Global Trade Flows Global Supply Chain

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