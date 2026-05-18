Inconsistencies in upholding peace, human rights, and international law in DR Congo crisis

The crisis in eastern DR Congo has been ongoing for decades and has drawn the involvement of national, regional, and international actors. However, many international partners and UN actors have applied principles such as peace, human rights, and international law inconsistently leading to the involvement of armed groups. The Congolese army continues to cooperate with these armed groups, despite significant human rights abuses.

The crisis in eastern DR Congo has drawn the involvement of national, regional, and international actors for decades despite repeated commitments to peace, human rights , and international law.

However, many international partners and United Nations (UN) actors have applied these principles inconsistently leading to the involvement of armed groups that have openly promoted violence against Congolese Tutsi communities and have been implicated in serious human rights abuses. The Congolese army continues to cooperate with these armed groups





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DR Congo Crisis International Relations Inconsistencies Human Rights Armed Groups Congolese Army

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