Madlanga commission exposes contradictions in Matlala testimony on Sibiya payments and impalas

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi Cat Matlala faced fresh contradictions at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday over 20 impalas, R550,000 in payments to Shadrack Sibiya and the use of his bank card by Fannie Nkosi.

The Madlanga commission on Tuesday highlighted further inconsistencies between alleged cartel member Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's testimony before Parliament's ad hoc committee and evidence he has given at the inquiry.

One of the discrepancies relates to why Matlala attended an engagement party at the home of former deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. Matlala told the commission he had been invited to Sibiya's residence by former police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who is alleged to have acted as a middleman between Sibiya and criminal cartel members. This contradicts Sibiya's version before the commission that Matlala had gone to his home to fetch his wife, Tsakane, who had been drinking.

Also read ‘He said I must protect him’: Matlala drops Sibiya bombshell at Madlanga Commission

I was invited by Nkosi, Matlala said. Co-commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo asked him how long he had stayed at the party. I can't remember because it was a long time ago. I was there maybe for two hours, but it was more than one hour, he responded.

Advertisement

Evidence leader Adv Thabang Pooe then questioned whether Matlala had misled the ad hoc committee when he told it that he had gone to Sibiya's home only to fetch his wife. Matlala asked to explain the circumstances during an in-camera session. The committee, like the Madlanga commission, was investigating allegations that criminal cartels had infiltrated the criminal justice system.

On Monday, Matlala had told the commission that Sibiya had allegedly made several calls to Tsakane before his appearance before the committee, threatening him and warning him not to disclose anything about the former deputy police commissioner. The party account was among several issues the commission examined as it confronted Matlala with differences between his previous testimony and his evidence at the inquiry.

Matlala Addresses Payments and Impala Deliveries

These included the delivery of 20 impalas to Sibiya, Nkosi's use of Matlala's bank card and payments totalling R550,000 allegedly made to the former deputy police commissioner. During his appearance before the ad hoc committee, Matlala dismissed claims that he had given Sibiya the impalas as rumours.

However, when confronted at the commission on Tuesday, he conceded that the animals had been delivered to Sibiya. He maintained that he only learnt of the intended delivery shortly beforehand, after Nkosi sent him the address. Matlala said he had given the impalas to Nkosi to give away because they were breeding. I knew on the day (that they were going to Sibiya) when Nkosi sent me the location and before the delivery, he said.

The commission also questioned him about how Nkosi had obtained his bank card. Before the ad hoc committee, Matlala said he had left the card at a farm belonging to the late taxi boss Jotham Msibi, where Nkosi had used it, with his permission, to buy a battery for his boat. Msibi was alleged to have been the president of the Big Five cartel, which was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

When Khumalo put this version to him, Matlala initially denied it before being confronted with the transcript of his previous testimony. He then acknowledged that he had given Nkosi his bank card on several occasions to make purchases on his behalf. Also, when I needed to buy things for myself, I would ask him and then I would give him the card, he said.

Advertisement

Nkosi has since resigned from the SAPS following his arrest for, among other allegations, keeping police dockets at his home. Matlala also conceded that he had made two payments totalling R550,000 to Sibiya. He confirmed the accuracy of a statement detailing a R500,000 payment allegedly made to Sibiya in the basement of the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Sibiya Receives Large Cash Payments

The statement reads: I provided Sibiya with a further payment of R500,000, which I made available to him at the basement of the State Theatre in Pretoria. I am unable to recall the exact dates.

However, my companies' banking statements will confirm the time I would have withdrawn large sums of money after the award of the contract. Sibiya informed me that he needed the money for one of his children's weddings, which was taking place somewhere in the North West province. On Monday, Matlala also conceded that he had given Sibiya a further R50,000.

However, when asked why Sibiya had requested the money, he asked to explain the circumstances during an in-camera session. Earlier on Tuesday, co-commissioner Adv Sesi Baloyi accused Matlala of being obstructive and failing to assist the commission after he repeatedly declined to answer questions, citing concerns about incriminating himself and facing accusations of perjury. Her frustration boiled over when Matlala refused to answer questions about an alleged R500,000 payment to Sibiya contained in his now-collapsed plea agreement.

Commissioner Demands Clear Answers

Baloyi said his repeated refusal to provide satisfactory answers was wasting the commission's time. She reminded him that he was there to assist its fact-finding mission, not for an outing.