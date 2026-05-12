Impact of Global Energy Crunch on Vodacom, Its African Operations, and MTN

As the price of Brent crude continues to range between $105 and $120 due to the Middle Eastern war, Vodacom, with its operations in Africa heavily dependent on oil imports, is implementing measures to protect itself. Investors see better real revenue growth and expect Vodacom to cope with rising fuel costs through savings elsewhere in the business. The fuel price surge also affects MTN, leaving Telkom and Cell C less exposed to the impact due to their lack of exposure outside SA and increased use of roaming networks.

As the price of Brent crude ranges between $105 and $120 due to the Middle Eastern war, Vodacom is implementing measures across its operations in Africa, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya , Lesotho, Mozambique, and Tanzania to mitigate the impact of oil import costs.

The global energy crunch caused by the American-Israeli war on Iran is severely impacting Africa's ability to access affordable fuel, leading to price increases in response. Vodacom, with 220 million customers across eight African countries, consumes diesel for its diesel generators in markets with grid instability. Vodacom is trying to mitigate this through the introduction of alternative technologies, such as renewables, while exploring options with banks in Kenya to protect against diesel price swings and securing supplies from oil majors.

Investors see better real revenue growth and expect Vodacom to cope with rising fuel costs through savings elsewhere in the business. The fuel price surge also affects MTN, leaving Telkom and Cell C less exposed due to their lack of exposure outside SA and increased use of roaming networks





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Telecom Oil And Gas Vodacom Impact Of Fuel Price Hike On Telecom Operator Middle Eastern War Oil Duration African Telecom Operations Multi-Network Operators Caribbean Renewable Energy Networks Investors Boards Fuel Price Risk Management Kenya

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