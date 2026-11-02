Phala Phala theft: Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph convicted, Ndilinasho Joseph acquitted

The Modimolle Regional Court convicted Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph in the Phala Phala theft case, while Ndilinasho Joseph was acquitted. Sentencing proceedings are expected next week Friday.

The Modimolle Regional Court on Monday convicted Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph in the Phala Phala theft case, more than six years after a break-in at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm.

Ndilinasho Joseph was acquitted on all charges. The case was postponed to next week Friday for pre-sentencing proceedings. Regional magistrate Peter Manthata convicted David of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, and money laundering. Froliana Joseph, a former temporary worker at Phala Phala, was convicted of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

Also read Imanuwela David Found Guilty of Stealing Cash from Ramaphosa Farm

Froliana Joseph Convicted With David

Manthata found that Froliana's duties on the farm gave her access to the house. He said she and David communicated by cellphone before and after the break-in. He rejected a defence argument that the State's cellphone analyst was not qualified to give that evidence. The court found that Froliana was the only person who had substantial cellphone communications with David.

She gave no explanation for the calls and chose not to testify. Two permanent employees who also had access to the house were not linked to David in any way. Ndilinasho Joseph walked free after Manthata found he had never worked at Phala Phala and there was no evidence he knew what was happening there. The magistrate found nothing in the siblings' possession, and their bank accounts showed nothing to suggest they benefited from the theft.

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Manthata said the only way the court could convict the siblings of housebreaking would be by finding they acted with a common purpose with David, which the State never alleged in the charge sheet. He could not find that any of the three, including David, broke into the house on the neighbouring farm Stokkiesdraai, as there was no direct evidence, no fingerprints and nothing from the house was found on them.

Witnesses Declare Hostile In Court

The court declared at least four of the more than 20 State witnesses hostile after their evidence departed from their police statements. The theft only became public in June 2022, when former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of concealing the theft of US dollars hidden in a couch at the farm. Ramaphosa has maintained that the money was $580,000 paid by a Sudanese businessman for 20 buffaloes.

In November 2022, an independent panel appointed by Parliament to consider whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment found he may have committed a serious violation of the law and the Constitution. The National Assembly voted the following month not to adopt its report. Manthata spent much of Monday reading out his judgment. He found that David bought a Volkswagen Golf 7 and other cars with US dollars.

He said the businessman David claimed had bought them may be or is a fictitious person. A salesman at a Benoni car dealership testified that David came in, asked for a Volkswagen Golf 7 and put three packs of US dollars in a drawer. The dealership's manager testified that this was on February 10 2020, the morning after the break-in.

The salesman first told the court David took the money out of his underpants, before saying it came from his pocket. Manthata said the only contradiction was whether the money was from the underpants or the pockets, and otherwise the salesman was consistent. He found the salesman an honest and reliable witness, and rejected the dealership owner's evidence that the Golf was paid for in rand.

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David Used Dollars To Buy Cars

Manthata also found that a man who drove David's group to the dealership was not genuine when he denied in court that he was paid in US dollars. The manager testified that the same man asked where he could change dollars, and that he took him to a casino to change them. Manthata said: I find the accused to be not an honest, not a reliable witness.

After considering the totality of the evidence, I find that the accused was the one who purchased the VW Golf 7 car and the other cars, and I find that he used US dollars to purchase the cars. David told the court the cars were bought by a businessman he named as John Pedro, who he said traded between Angola and Namibia, and that he was only a middleman.

But Manthata accepted the investigator's evidence that none of the cars were exported, and said the supposedly wealthy businessman's own damaged car was still stuck at a mechanic. This is highly improbable, and this supports the position that John Pedro may be or is a fictitious person, Manthata said. David had denied stealing the money, claiming it came from a friend in Namibia. David has been in custody since being denied bail in 2023.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the three accused are South Africans of Namibian origin. Their trial started in September 2025. Manthata criticised the quality of the investigation. He said there were no fingerprints or usable video footage showing who broke into the president's house.

He said this was a clear indication that the investigations of this case were poorly done. He added that it was not understandable, as they were not talking about an ordinary house but the house of the country's first citizen, the president. He said it was not surprising that the case was only opened two years after the theft. Bela-Bela sits roughly 100km north of Pretoria.

Most people know the quiet bushveld town for its hot springs, not for courtroom drama. Yet this case drew national attention because of who owns the farm. Monday's convictions relate only to the theft. They are separate from the political and parliamentary fallout over Phala Phala.

The siblings' lawyer welcomed the outcome. We have managed to achieve the acquittal of accused three, he said, adding that Froliana had been acquitted on two of the three counts she faced.