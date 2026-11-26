The IMF warns that South Africa's political deadlock after local elections and high debt risk trapping the economy in low growth, high unemployment and high debt, urging faster structural reforms.

South Africa's political gridlock after recent local government elections could undo much of the progress made under Operation Vulindlela and undermine confidence, the IMF has warned.

The Fund also said the country's huge public debt and associated interest payments limit its ability to respond to shocks. The warning came in a statement at the conclusion of an IMF staff mission to South Africa. The Fund said prudent macroeconomic policies and ongoing structural reforms had helped the country weather the global oil price shock from the Middle East war.

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Downside Risks to South African Economy

However, risks to the economic outlook are tilted to the downside. A prolonged conflict between the US and Iran, tighter global financial conditions, renewed trade tensions, AI-driven cyberattacks and technical failures, and an El Nino-related drought could weaken activity and intensify inflation pressures, the IMF said. Domestically, political gridlock, slower reform implementation or rising social tensions could undermine confidence. The Fund warned this could leave the economy trapped in a low-growth, high-unemployment and high-debt equilibrium.

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The political gridlock stems from ongoing and generally fractious negotiations to form coalitions in several municipalities, including metros such as Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and eThekwini. The horse-trading has delayed the formation of administrations across municipalities, many of which are in dire straits after years of mismanagement. Residents face erratic water supply, potholed roads and broken street lights. Reforms to improve the functioning and cost-effectiveness of infrastructure were a prerequisite for boosting confidence, investment and economic growth, the IMF said.

Municipal Infrastructure and Water Reforms

For water, it called for improving governance, financial management and service delivery at municipal level. It also backed concessions and public-private partnerships, supported by a strengthened regulatory framework and an independent water regulator. Infrastructure reforms are necessary to remove immediate bottlenecks to investment and growth, but they probably are not sufficient to boost the economy to the level needed to durably reduce unemployment. The IMF mission recommended an ambitious package of horizontal structural reforms.

It said this has the potential to lift output by 9% in the medium term, equivalent to raising growth up to 4%, while supporting debt sustainability. The IMF acknowledged that reforms under Operation Vulindlela had supported market confidence and resilience. The initiative is a joint project of the presidency and National Treasury launched in 2020 to unblock bottlenecks and improve service delivery. Favourable commodity export prices had also helped cushion the impact of the oil price shock.

Still, the economy has long been stuck in a trap of low investment and growth and high unemployment and debt. GDP growth has averaged less than 1% over the past decade, while the jobless rate remains unacceptably high at 33.7%. Building on reform progress, the priority is to sustain prudent macroeconomic policies and accelerate structural reforms to foster resilient and job-rich growth. The IMF said inaction is not an option.

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Anti-Corruption Measures and State Capacity

Without decisive progress on structural reforms, South Africa risks remaining stuck in an unsustainable low investment and growth and high unemployment and debt trap. It also said sustained progress on strengthening governance and state capacity, along with anti-corruption and anti-crime reforms, was equally critical to enhancing public trust and supporting the broader structural reform agenda. Weak state capacity, corruption, crime and weak law enforcement constrained service delivery, raised business costs and deterred investment, it warned.

The IMF recommended establishing an independent Office of Public Integrity and Anti-Corruption and bolstering the integrity, capacity and independence of the National Prosecuting Authority. These were among measures to tackle rampant graft exposed through months of testimony at the Madlanga inquiry. In a response to questions in parliament earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said 60% of the 30 reform programmes under the second phase of Operation Vulindlela were complete or on track.

Operation Vulindlela Progress and Inflation

He said 30% were under way and progressing well, while the remaining 10% required targeted attention. The IMF applauded the Reserve Bank for implementing a revised 3% inflation target adopted last year and for what it called an appropriate response to the oil price shock. The Bank has hiked interest rates by a total of 50 basis points this year to contain inflation, currently running at 5.2%.

The new framework is now being tested by the oil price shock, the IMF said. In the absence of the new framework, inflation and policy rates would have been higher for longer. The mission assesses that the current moderately restrictive monetary policy stance is appropriate to return inflation to target over the policy horizon.