IMF begins Ukraine loan review that could unlock 1.67 billion dollars

The IMF started a review of Ukraine's four-year lending programme on Monday that could release about 1.67 billion dollars in fresh financing. The review combines the second and third assessments and covers macroeconomic, fiscal and structural reforms.

The International Monetary Fund began a review of Ukraine's lending programme on Monday that could unlock about 1.67 billion dollars, or 27.46 billion rand, in fresh financing for Kyiv.

The review combines the second and third assessments of Ukraine's four-year IMF programme, potentially clearing the way for the disbursement of about 1.67 billion dollars. Co-operation with the IMF, Ukraine's key international lender, is critical to ensure funding from other partners and help maintain economic stability. The funding is needed as the conflict with Russia grinds on and Kyiv faces a multibillion-dollar financing shortfall for 2027.

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IMF Review Of Ukraine Loan Programme

Priscilla Toffano, the IMF's resident representative in Ukraine, said discussions will cover macroeconomic and fiscal policies, as well as key structural reforms. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said the meetings would also cover the budget and international financial aid for 2027. The central bank said the IMF's team and Ukrainian officials would hold meetings in Lviv and Warsaw, with some experts joining the talks online.

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Ukraine's economy, battered by more than four years of war, is now in one of its most challenging periods. The difficulties are due to intensified Russian air bombardments on businesses, energy infrastructure and revenue-generating sectors. The economy slipped into contraction in 2026, with GDP down 0.7 per cent year on year in the third quarter. The central bank expects GDP to slip 0.4 per cent in 2026.

Inflation is on the rise and expected to reach 12.5 per cent this year. Exports via the Black Sea ports are blocked, and the main exporting sectors, agribusiness and the steel industry, are crippled. Budget revenues are also falling below the plan. Ukrainian officials have said the country faces a massive funding gap of about 70 billion dollars, or 1.15 trillion rand, next year.

Funding Gap For Ukraine Economy

The IMF review could help Kyiv shore up its war-hit economy and plug a looming funding gap. Kyiv has relied on international support to keep its economy stable as the war continues. Securing the IMF disbursement is seen as important for unlocking further aid from other partners. The review is being watched closely as Ukraine prepares for another difficult year.

The meetings in Lviv and Warsaw will bring together Ukrainian officials and IMF experts, with some joining online. The outcome of the review could determine how much external financing Ukraine receives in the coming months. The government has stressed the need for budget support and international financial aid for 2027. Ukraine's central bank and government are working with the IMF on the combined second and third assessments.

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Economic Pressures And War Costs

The review covers macroeconomic and fiscal policies as well as structural reforms. The IMF has been a key lender to Ukraine throughout the war, and its assessments are closely tied to other international support. A successful review would release about 1.67 billion dollars and send a positive signal to other donors. Ukraine's economy is expected to remain under pressure from Russian attacks and blocked exports.

The funding gap for 2027 is estimated at about 70 billion dollars, according to Ukrainian officials. The IMF talks are taking place as Kyiv tries to maintain economic stability and secure the financing it needs.