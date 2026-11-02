Imanuwela David Found Guilty of Stealing Cash from Ramaphosa Farm

Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph convicted of stealing R580000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa. Magistrate Peter Manthata rules they bought luxury cars with the cash.

Self-proclaimed diamond boy Imanuwela David and temporary cleaner Froliana Joseph have been found guilty of theft involving R580000 in cash hidden in a couch at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. David, Froliana, and her brother, David Joseph, appeared in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday morning. Magistrate Peter Manthata handed down judgment regarding the high-profile theft case.

Court Finds David Guilty Of Theft

Manthata ruled that the prosecution proved David and Froliana conspired to break in and steal the dollars in February 2020. The magistrate accepted evidence that David used the stolen money to purchase a fleet of luxury vehicles. These included a VW Golf R7, a BMW M5, two Mercedes-Benz G63Ses, and a Porsche Carrera. The court found David and Froliana guilty of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

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David Also Convicted Of Money Laundering

Imanuwela David was additionally found guilty of housebreaking and money laundering for his role in the scheme. Froliana Joseph faced the same primary charges but was not convicted of the additional offenses. Her brother, David Joseph, was found not guilty on all charges brought against him in the trial. The distinction in verdicts highlights the specific evidence linking Imanuwela David to the laundering aspect of the crime.

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Details Of The Stolen Cash Discovery

The stolen funds were discovered hidden inside a couch located within the President Cyril Ramaphosa estate. This location is the Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo province. The theft occurred during February 2020, and the investigation took considerable time to gather sufficient evidence. Magistrate Peter Manthata reviewed the timeline and the financial trails to determine guilt.

Legal Proceedings And Future Steps

Convicted individuals typically face sentencing hearings after a guilty verdict is delivered. The Modimolle Regional Court will schedule the date for Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph to receive their sentences. The case underscores the legal consequences of targeting high-profile residences. Authorities continue to monitor the asset recovery process for the luxury vehicles mentioned.