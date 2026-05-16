IM Technician Responsibilities and Requirements

A position within the Anglo-American IM Support team, with a focus on IT and OT support services, ensuring system integrity, availability, and performance in alignment with customer expectations. The IM Technician will work closely with cross-functional teams, providing infrastructure support, maintenance, and inspections of information systems, with safety as a top priority.

The IM Technician is a role within the Anglo-American IM Support team that involves IT and OT support services, with a focus on system integrity, availability, and performance in alignment with customer expectations.

The position involves infrastructure support, maintenance, and inspections of information systems, with safety as a top priority. The technician is responsible for troubleshooting, account maintenance, and supporting network, server, and end-user infrastructure. They also need to maintain, optimize, and support infrastructure hardware, software, applications, IoT, and OT devices.

The IM Technician should be able to resolve cross-functional technical issues, monitor and diagnose issues related to assigned technical areas, identify high-risk areas in the IM environment, comply with HCL SLA requirements and internal/external policies, and provide accurate reporting. Additionally, the technician should maintain professionalism and appropriate behavior, be flexible and willing to work overtime or shifts, support management in building high-performing teams, and validate financial inputs prior to submission for approval





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IT Support Services Anglo-American IM Support Team Infrastructure Support Maintenance Inspections Iot Devices OT Environments System Integrity Maximum Availability Optimal Performance Safety Troubleshooting Account Maintenance Network Server End-User Infrastructure Hardware Software Applications ITOT Devices SLA Requirements Internal Policies External Policies SOP Documentation Feedback Training Initiatives Knowledge Transfer Plans Financial Inputs Overtime Standby PPE Claims Professionalism Appropriate Behavior Building High-Performing Teams High Risk Areas Mitigation Solutions Cross-Functional Issues Accurate Reporting Complying With Policies

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