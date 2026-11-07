Illia Zabarnyi Stuns Troyes as PSG Extend Winning Streak to 11

Paris Saint-Germain defeat Troyes 1-0 thanks to Illia Zabarnyi's header. Luis Enrique's squad extends their winning streak to 11 games, moving three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a vital 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, extending their remarkable winning streak to eleven consecutive matches across all competitions. The result keeps Luis Enrique's side firmly at the summit of the Ligue 1 table, currently holding a three-point advantage over their local rivals, Paris FC. Despite a significant absence of star-studded players due to injury and tactical rotation, the French champions managed to grind out a crucial win that underscores their resilience and depth in the squad.

Zabarnyi Header Decisive Moment

The match remained tense and physical until the 39th minute when Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi broke the deadlock with a well-timed header. Senny Mayulu delivered a precise cross from the right flank, and Zabarnyi rose above the Troyes defense to connect with the ball following a quickly taken Desire Doue corner. This goal, which marks Zabarnyi's second of the season, proved to be the decisive moment in a game where Paris Saint-Germain struggled to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Troyes backline. The goal provided the team with a slender but sufficient lead to protect for the remainder of the ninety minutes.

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Key Players Absent Injuries

Paris Saint-Germain faced a severe selection crisis ahead of this fixture, with a host of key personnel ruled out or rested by head coach Luis Enrique. The squad was missing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes, Maghnes Akliouche, and captain Marquinhos due to various injuries. Additionally, Achraf Hakimi was given a rest, leading Joao Neves to start the match on the bench before entering as a substitute. Despite these absences, the team maintained their structural integrity, relying on collective effort rather than individual brilliance to secure the three points against a Troyes side that sits in the bottom three of the standings.

Torres Goal Drought Continues

Spain World Cup final hero Ferran Torres struggled to impact the game, continuing a noticeable slump in his scoring record. Despite having several promising opportunities to extend the lead, Torres failed to convert, marking his eighth consecutive game without scoring. This drought stands in stark contrast to his impressive start at the club, where he netted seven times in his first six appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. His inability to find the back of the net added pressure on the attack, as the team failed to run out emphatic winners despite dominating possession and creating more chances than their opponents throughout the match.

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Rivalry With Paris FC Grows

The significance of this victory was amplified by the concurrent results involving their capital city rivals. Paris FC defeated Auxerre 1-0 earlier on Saturday, with Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko scoring the decisive second-half goal. Sinayoko, a summer signing from Auxerre, capitalized on an assist from Pablo Pagis, who had recently been called up to the France national squad by new coach Zinedine Zidane. At 26 years old, Sinayoko has become the top scorer in Ligue 1 with nine goals in ten games, helping Liam Rosenior's Paris FC sit in second place, just three points behind the leaders. This result has intensified the title race, leaving Lille and Lyon within striking distance as the weekend concludes.

Future Fixtures International Break

Paris Saint-Germain now turn their attention to the upcoming international break and the challenges that follow. The team is scheduled to face Nice away in Ligue 1 after the break, before hosting Roma in the Champions League as reigning European champions. The current eleven-game winning streak under Luis Enrique, who was appointed in 2023, represents their longest such run since his arrival. While Troyes faces an uphill battle for Ligue 1 survival despite backing from the City Football Group, Paris Saint-Germain continues to build momentum, aiming to maintain their perfect form as they approach the second half of the season.