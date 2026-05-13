Illegal structures demolished on Small Street in Joburg's CBD

The City of Joburg has demolished more than a dozen illegally built structures on Small Street in one of the busiest parts of the CBD since Monday, as part of a concerted effort to reclaim the inner city from illegal activity. Foreign shop owners are negotiating with city officials who are demolishing their structures and trying to move their goods before they get destroyed.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero said the demolition of illegal structures will continue, with a concerted effort underway to reclaim the inner city from illegal activity.

The City of Joburg has demolished more than a dozen illegally built structures on Small Street in one of the busiest parts of the CBD since Monday. Foreign shop owners negotiating with city officials who are demolishing their structures. They are trying to move their goods before they get destroyed. They built additional structures attached to Methodist church on Small Street illegally





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CBD Illegal Structures Demolition Joburg Mayor Dada Morero Small Street City Of Joburg Illegal Structures

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