Two weekend shootings in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal killed 17 people as police reported seizing 750 firearms and 9,884 rounds of ammunition since October 12. The editorial calls for seizures of illegal guns to lead to prosecutions.

Police have confiscated 750 firearms and 9,884 rounds of ammunition since the Safer Festive Season operations began on October 12, police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said on Monday.

The figure was released after a weekend of mass shootings in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that claimed 17 lives. Six men and three women were fatally shot inside a four-room shack in Jeffsville, Atteridgeville, on Sunday. An extortion and territorial feud is believed to be behind the Atteridgeville mass shooting. Eight men were found shot dead inside a bullet-riddled seven-seater vehicle in Sweetwaters on the same day.

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Mass Shootings Claim Dozens of Lives

In September, eight gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles stormed a tavern in Wedela, Carletonville, and opened fire on patrons, leaving 18 dead and many injured. The next day, gunmen opened fire outside an entertainment venue in Lwandle, Cape Town, killing 10 people and injuring 11. The death toll that weekend reached 28.

Another incident that caught the nation's attention was the attack in Cleveland in June when gunmen linked to illegal mining turf wars opened fire in the Jumpers informal settlement, killing 12 people and injuring over a dozen others. It is comforting that arrests were made regarding the Cleveland, Wedela and Lwandle attacks.

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Yet the wider problem of easy access to illegal firearms, including automatic rifles such as AK-47s, remains deeply worrying, even as the motives for some of these attacks remain unclear. Law enforcement authorities have their work cut out to stem the flow of these weapons. Some are stolen from or lost by private security companies, the South African Police Service and South African National Defence Force personnel. Others are trafficked from neighbouring countries.

Illegal Firearms Pose Serious Public Threat

This expanding pool of illegally held firearms poses a serious and growing threat to public safety and demands urgent action from the police. Masemola's assurance on Monday that police will pursue those responsible, strengthen operations and bring perpetrators before the courts is welcome. Investigating these killings must go hand in hand with finding and prosecuting those who possess illegal weapons. The law provides for lengthy prison terms.

The Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997 provides for a prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment for a first offender convicted of an offence relating to the possession of an automatic or semiautomatic firearm. A second offender faces a prescribed minimum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment. These seizures are welcome. But police must ensure that confiscations lead to thorough investigations and successful prosecutions.

Accountability Required for Illegal Firearm Suppliers

Taking illegal firearms out of circulation must be matched by holding those who possess and supply them accountable.