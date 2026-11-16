Ducati confirms Iker Lecuona replaces Francesco Bagnaia for the Portugal MotoGP due to Bagnaia's foot fracture. Marc Marquez retains title hopes in Portimao this weekend.

Ducati Lenovo Team confirmed on Monday that Iker Lecuona will replace Francesco Bagnaia at the upcoming Portugal MotoGP this weekend. The Italian rider remains sidelined after undergoing surgery for a foot fracture sustained in Qatar just over a week ago.

Lecuona Steps In for Injured Bagnaia

The 26-year-old Spanish rider, who normally competes with Ducati's satellite team Gresini, will join the factory squad for the penultimate race of the season. Lecuona replaces the two-time world champion Bagnaia, who suffered a crash in the sprint race in Qatar when he was sent flying off his bike by Fermin Aldeguer.

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Ducati issued an official statement welcoming the Gresini rider into their ranks for this critical event. The team emphasized that Lecuona will ride alongside reigning world champion Marc Marquez in Portimao. This assignment represents a significant opportunity for the Spaniard to compete at the highest level of MotoGP on a factory Ducati machine.

Marquez Title Hopes and Bagnaia Recovery

Marc Marquez faces a decisive moment in his championship campaign this weekend. The Spanish champion has the opportunity to retain his title during this race, marking a high-stakes scenario for the factory Ducati lineup. The pressure is immense as Marquez seeks to secure the championship before the final round of the season.

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Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia focuses on his rehabilitation in Italy. The 29-year-old Italian sits ninth in the riders' standings heading into the final stretch. His condition is expected to improve significantly enough to allow him to participate in the season finale in Valencia later this month.

Season Finale and Future Ducati Lineup

Bagnaia prepares to conclude his tenure with Ducati before switching to Aprilia in the upcoming close season. He will team up with countryman Marco Bezzecchi at the Italian manufacturer for the next championship cycle. This move marks the end of a successful partnership with the Ducati Lenovo Team.

The transition for both teams adds complexity to the final races of the 2024 season. Ducati loses one of its most experienced riders for the penultimate round, while Aprilia gains a former world champion. The Portugal MotoGP thus serves as a pivotal test for Lecuona and a title decider for Marquez.