Suspended Inspector-General Imtiaz Fazel testifies before the Madlanga Commission, exposing political interference and systemic weaknesses in South Africa's intelligence oversight framework.

Suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel took the stand before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 27 November 2026, to directly challenge the legality of his removal from office and to expose what he described as systematic interference with his independent oversight mandate. His testimony served as a formal rebuttal to allegations made by Dr Ntandazo Sifolo , the acting coordinator of the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee, while simultaneously raising critical questions about the mechanisms holding South Africa's intelligence watchdog accountable.

Legal Challenges to Suspension Legitimacy

Imtiaz Fazel utilized his appearance to contest the procedural validity of his suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa , arguing that the action was both unprocedural and likely unconstitutional. The evidence leader for the commission, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC, clarified that the tribunal would not adjudicate on the factual merits of matters currently under active investigation. Instead, the scope was strictly limited to examining Fazel 's views on necessary reforms and the legislative framework governing intelligence services.

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This legal distinction allowed Fazel to focus his testimony on the structural integrity of the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence . He detailed how his independence had been allegedly compromised by senior political figures, specifically pointing to the influence of the Office of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu . The commission's secretary had previously issued a notice under Regulation 10(6) requiring Fazel to address questions arising from the testimony of Dr Ntandazo Sifolo .

Allegations of Political Interference and Leaks

A central pillar of Fazel 's evidence involved allegations that classified information was leaked to facilitate political interference. He cited testimony from Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi , the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, who alleged that a member of SAPS Crime Intelligence had leaked documents to a member of Parliament. These documents reportedly included vetting records of a senior general and information regarding covert properties.

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Fazel further stated that Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi had criticized the handling of a senior general's security clearance and referenced arrests linked to the appointment of a brigadier. Notably, these were precisely the matters that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had previously designated Fazel to investigate. This connection formed the basis of claims that Mchunu 's office was central to the series of investigations and leaks that ultimately led to the commission's establishment.

Supporting this narrative, an investigative report by Amabhungane in July 2026 referenced a high court application by Fazel . The application confirmed that Mchunu 's office played a pivotal role in the events leading to the Inspector-General of Intelligence 's sidelining. The report underscored the argument that the suspension was a retaliatory measure for Fazel 's insistence on pursuing these specific investigations.

Operational Mandates and Vacant Postings

Beyond the political controversy, Fazel was required to account for the operational state of his office prior to his suspension. The commission specifically asked him to explain the impact of numerous vacant posts within the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence on its ability to fulfill its statutory mandate. Fazel detailed the steps he had attempted to take to fill these positions and explained how these vacancies hampered oversight capabilities.

The timeline of events highlights the escalating tension between the intelligence oversight body and the executive. In March 2026, Fazel was scheduled to testify before a parliamentary ad hoc committee. However, during a housekeeping meeting, Advocate Norman Arendse indicated that the testimony would not proceed. The reason cited was that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia had not permitted his appearance, effectively blocking his ability to address criminal claims against top police officials at that time.

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This political blocking occurred alongside parallel investigations into the South African Police Service . Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was also sidelined amid the parliamentary committee's probe into allegations of corruption within the SAPS . The juxtaposition of both the police minister and the intelligence inspector-general being removed from active oversight roles underscores the depth of the crisis within South Africa's law enforcement and intelligence structures.

Future Reforms and Commission Objectives

The Madlanga Commission was established to examine whether criminal syndicates have infiltrated law enforcement agencies and to assess the role of senior officials in facilitating or ignoring such activities. Imtiaz Fazel 's testimony contributed to this broader mandate by highlighting the weaknesses in the current oversight framework. He outlined specific reforms needed to strengthen the nation's intelligence oversight and to ensure that the Inspector-General of Intelligence can operate without political interference.

The commission's broader terms of reference include investigating the nature and extent of any infiltration and determining whether senior law enforcement members failed to act on credible intelligence. Fazel 's evidence provided crucial context for these inquiries, illustrating how internal warnings and credible intelligence were allegedly ignored or suppressed.

As the commission continues its work, the focus remains on establishing a robust legislative framework that protects the independence of oversight bodies. The revelations regarding the suspension of Imtiaz Fazel and the political maneuvering involving Cyril Ramaphosa , Senzo Mchunu , and Ntandazo Sifolo have intensified public scrutiny on the accountability mechanisms within the South African government. The outcomes of this inquiry will likely shape the future of intelligence and police oversight in the country.