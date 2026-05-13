Iga Swiatek impresses in Italian Open, adds to flawless streak

After struggling through some matches in the early part of the season, Polish star Iga Swiatek demonstrated her brilliance, cruising to victory in the Italian Open. With the potential for a rematch against the reigning Roland Garros champion, Swiatek will be aiming to add another Italian trophy to her collection. In the men's event, Casper Ruud aims to reach his first Masters 1000 semi-final since his Madrid Open victory, while rival Karen Khachanov awaits.

Iga Swiatek got back to her brilliant best, sending a signal that she might be back on top, after crushing Jessica Pegula in straight sets in the Italian Open .

She tore through the fifth seed in just over an hour on centre court, adding another impressive performance to her flawless streak. With a potential clash against Coco Gauff in the final, Swiatek could claim her fourth title in Rome and be back in the mix for the French Open.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud is aiming to reach the semi-finals of the men's tournament, after a strong start to his clay-court season





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Tennis Iga Swiatek Italian Open Jessica Pegula Francisco Roig Caty Mcnally Stuttgart Madrid Open Coco Gauff Casper Ruud Karen Khachanov Italian Open Luciano Darderi Roland Garros

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