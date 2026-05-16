IFP National Spokesperson Dismisses Factionalism Rumors Ahead of Local Government Elections

Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the National Spokesperson of the IFP, has dismissed reports of factionalism within the party ahead of the local government elections. He emphasized the need to focus on the local polls that will take place later this year and announced the party's mayoral candidate for the city of Johannesburg.

National Spokesperson , Mkhuleko Hlengwa has dismissed reports of factionalism within the party ahead of the local government elections . Some members within the party have called for the IFP to focus on the local polls that will take place later this year.

Hlengwa spoke to SABC news in Soweto ahead of the party’s announcement of its mayoral candidate in the city of Johannesburg. This Saturday, 16 May 2026, he will officially announce the party’s Mayoral Candidate for the City of Johannesburg ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections





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IFP National Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa Local Government Elections Factionalism Announcement Of Mayoral Candidate City Of Johannesburg 2026 Local Government Elections

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