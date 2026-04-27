Velenkosini Hlabisa of the IFP used Freedom Day to urge a focus on local government service delivery, job creation, and accountability. He also praised the SAPS for the swift arrest of suspects in the Monswamy family murder case. The news also includes the withdrawal of South Africa’s Draft AI Policy due to fictitious references.

The Inkatha Freedom Party ( IFP ) leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa , delivered a powerful message on Freedom Day in Westonaria, Gauteng, emphasizing the urgent need to revitalize service delivery at the local government level as a cornerstone of restoring faith and optimism among South Africa n citizens.

Addressing a gathering of supporters, Hlabisa articulated a vision centered on prioritizing the growth of small enterprises, fostering robust job creation initiatives, and fundamentally rebuilding accountability and ethical leadership within the public sector. He acknowledged the widespread feelings of marginalization and hardship experienced by many South Africans, directly stating that the concerns of those facing poverty, violence, and injustice are deeply felt and understood by the IFP.

Hlabisa’s speech wasn’t merely a recitation of political ideals; it was a direct appeal to the lived realities of ordinary people, recognizing their struggles and offering a promise of renewed attention and action. He stressed that true freedom extends beyond the political realm and encompasses economic and social empowerment, enabling every citizen to take control of their own future and shape their own destiny.

The IFP leader painted a picture of a South Africa where opportunity is accessible to all, where basic services function reliably, and where those in positions of power are held accountable for their actions. This vision, he argued, is the true essence of Freedom Day and the ongoing struggle for a more just and equitable society.

Beyond the call for improved governance and economic opportunity, Hlabisa also took the opportunity to commend the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their swift and decisive action in apprehending three suspects connected to the horrific murder of seven members of the Monswamy family. The tragic killings, which occurred in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the persistent challenges of crime and violence in the region.

Hlabisa lauded the police’s rapid response as a benchmark for performance that all South Africans should expect from their government institutions. He expressed a sentiment that while effective policing should be considered standard practice, it is particularly noteworthy in a country where many crimes go unsolved and victims’ families are left without closure.

He passionately advocated for public recognition of the dedication and hard work of law enforcement officials, specifically praising the ‘men and women in blue’ for their commitment to justice and their role in bringing the alleged perpetrators of this heinous crime to account. Hlabisa’s praise wasn’t simply a gesture of political support; it was a recognition of the vital role the SAPS plays in maintaining law and order and protecting the safety and security of all citizens.

He urged the nation to demand this level of responsiveness and effectiveness from all government agencies, emphasizing that accountability is crucial for building trust and restoring confidence in state institutions. The Monswamy family case, he implied, serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of inaction and the importance of a functioning criminal justice system. The discussion surrounding Freedom Day and governmental responsibility was briefly juxtaposed with news of the withdrawal of South Africa’s Draft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy.

This withdrawal stemmed from the exposure of fictitious references included within the policy document, raising serious questions about the thoroughness and credibility of the policy development process. While seemingly unrelated to Hlabisa’s core message, the AI policy debacle underscores a broader theme of accountability and the need for meticulous attention to detail in public administration.

The inclusion of fabricated sources within a national policy document is a significant lapse in due diligence and erodes public trust in the government’s ability to formulate sound and reliable policies. This incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of transparency, accuracy, and rigorous verification in all aspects of governance. The IFP’s call for accountability in public life, therefore, extends beyond financial and operational matters to encompass the integrity of the policy-making process itself.

The withdrawal of the AI policy, while a necessary step to address the identified flaws, also represents a setback in South Africa’s efforts to harness the potential benefits of artificial intelligence while mitigating its associated risks. It emphasizes the need for a more robust and credible approach to AI policy development, one that is grounded in factual accuracy and informed by expert input.

The incident serves as a reminder that effective governance requires not only good intentions but also a commitment to competence and integrity





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IFP Velenkosini Hlabisa Freedom Day Service Delivery SAPS Monswamy Family AI Policy Accountability South Africa

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