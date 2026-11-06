IFP Emerges as Second Largest Party in KwaZulu-Natal Local Government Elections

The IFP has become the second largest party in KwaZulu-Natal after the 2026 local government elections, with vote counting ongoing. The party has secured control of three rural councils and leads in eleven others, while coalition talks loom.

The Inkatha Freedom Party ( IFP) has emerged as the second largest party in KwaZulu-Natal following the 2026 local government elections, according to provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli.

He expressed satisfaction with the results so far during a visit to the KwaZulu-Natal Results Operation Centre at the Durban ICC on Friday, 6 November. Vote counting continues, with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leading in the province. Ntuli said the signs were encouraging, noting that the party is confident it has won all the wards in several municipalities, including Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal and uMshinga.

Also read MK Party leads KwaZulu-Natal municipal elections as counting continues

He also mentioned Nkandla, saying that despite its history, people there still maintain that the IFP is their hope. This, he said, is very positive for the party. We have started to have a presence here in eThekwini and surrounding areas, Ntuli said. We are now seeing that even in the far south, we will be having engagements in deciding who will be governing those municipalities.

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IFP Expands Municipal Control Beyond Traditional Support

He added that the IFP is confident it will be a key figure in determining who governs municipalities, even in areas where it has not traditionally enjoyed support. The party has been strong in the north and is now expanding its footprint. According to data from the Independent Electoral Commission, the IFP has secured outright control of three rural local councils and established leading positions in eleven additional municipalities.

This reflects counting at sixty-six percent in the province and over seventy percent nationally as of early Friday morning. In Richmond, the IFP achieved absolute control by capturing sixteen percent of the vote and securing five seats. In iMpendle, the African National Congress took two seats with twenty-six percent of the vote. The Democratic Alliance sat second in the metro area with twenty point two seven percent of the vote and one hundred sixty-six seats.

Zuma Influence Drives Striking IFP Electoral Performance

The African National Congress retained control of uMngeni with sixty-one percent of the vote. These results indicate a shift in the region's electoral landscape, disrupting historic ANC strongholds and opening leads for opposition parties. Zakhele Ndlovu, a political expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, described the IFP's performance as striking, especially given the party's internal turbulence and leadership changes since the 2024 general election. Ndlovu attributed much of the continued support to the enduring popularity of former president Jacob Zuma.

This underscores the role of personal political capital in regional elections. Attention now turns to coalition negotiations in larger municipalities such as eThekwini, where no single party may secure an outright majority. Ntuli said it would be premature to say which parties the IFP will work with, as results are still being counted. He said he has not received any call from anyone regarding forming coalitions and does not expect one while counting is underway.

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Opposition Parties Diverge on Coalition Negotiation Stances

Coalition negotiations will be discussed at national and provincial level at the appropriate time, he added. The Democratic Alliance in the province has stated it will not form a coalition with the MK Party, while the Economic Freedom Fighters has said it is willing to work with anyone willing to collaborate. Thirteen councils resulted in hung councils, necessitating further negotiations.

Church leaders, including the chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Church Leaders group, are monitoring these developments as they anticipate the formal constitution of local governments. As counting proceeds, the focus remains on whether the IFP can secure an outright majority in major metros or will need to negotiate with smaller parties. The outcome will define the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal for the next five years, with implications for service delivery, infrastructure, and regional stability.

Ntuli reiterated that the final election results will guide the party's decisions on coalitions.