IFP Gains Momentum for Local Elections Infrastructure Focus

The Inkatha Freedom Party builds momentum for Wednesday's local elections with a major rally in KwaZulu-Natal, prioritizing infrastructure maintenance and security.

The Inkatha Freedom Party is building significant momentum ahead of the local government elections scheduled for Wednesday. The party aims to retain its current municipal control in KwaZulu-Natal while expanding its influence in other provinces. Thousands of supporters are expected to attend the Siyanqoba rally at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Stadium in Ulundi. Party President Velenkosini Hlabisa will deliver his final campaign message to the gathered crowd on Wednesday.

Infrastructure Maintenance Priority

Bonginkosi Dhlamini, the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, stated that the party will prioritize the maintenance of ageing infrastructure. He emphasized the need to address critical water challenges and strengthen security measures across communities. Dhlamini accused criminal syndicates of deliberately sabotaging essential services to benefit from government tenders. He argued that the core issue is not a lack of water resources but the failure to maintain existing systems. South Africa is a water-scarce country, yet the infrastructure has been severely neglected over time.

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Combating Infrastructure Sabotage

The party plans to replace old infrastructure because current failures are harming the public. Dhlamini noted that people are vandalizing systems to secure contracts for fixing water issues or supplying tankers. He stressed the need to deal with these issues by working directly with communities. He argued that infrastructure belongs to the community, not just the government. Residents must protect these assets to prevent sabotage. He stated that those destroying infrastructure are undermining the country itself rather than just a specific political party.

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Syndicates Threaten National Stability

Dhlamini highlighted that criminals are hell-bent on destroying South Africa for personal gain. He questioned why the whole country is facing electricity or water problems on the eve of elections. The party believes it must deal head-on with syndicates sabotaging critical services. Mntomuhle Khawula, an IFP National Executive Committee member, stated that the campaign season has been positive for the party. The IFP is positioning itself as a guardian of public services and community welfare. Their platform focuses on restoring order and ensuring reliable service delivery.