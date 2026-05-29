IFP councillor shot dead during community meeting in Gauteng

The IFP has expressed shock and condemnation after one of their councillors in the Rand West Municipality was shot dead during a community meeting on Thursday evening. The party's spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has appealed to the police to prioritise the case and provide additional security measures to protect IFP members and councillors.

The IFP has expressed shock after one of their councillors in the Rand West Municipality was shot dead during a community meeting on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, the party's spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said police are on the hunt for those who are behind the murder of councillor Mbuso Mthimkhulu. Reports indicate that an unknown assailant opened fire on Mthimkhulu, fatally wounding him before fleeing the scene. The IFP unequivocally condemns this senseless act of violence. The killing of a public representative, particularly on the eve of the upcoming local government elections, is both tragic and deeply concerning for our democracy.

No citizen, community leader, activist or public servant should ever lose their life in the course of serving the people. Hlengwa appealed to the police to prioritise Mthimkhulu's case. The IFP called for calm, peace and restraint within the community at large following the murder. The party extended its deepest condolences to the Mthimkhulu family, his colleagues, friends, and the people of Rand West City.

Mthimkhulu's murder comes at a time when the premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi has endorsed the formation of a coalition government in the province. The IFP has been critical of the proposal, which they believe would undermine the democratic principles of the country. The party fears that a coalition government would lead to a power struggle, which could have far-reaching consequences for the people of Gauteng.

The IFP has also expressed concerns about the safety of its members and councillors following Mthimkhulu's murder. The party has called on the police to provide additional security measures to protect its members and councillors. The IFP has been a vocal critic of the ANC's governance in Gauteng and has been advocating for better service delivery and good governance in the province.

The party believes that the murder of Mthimkhulu is a clear indication of the ANC's failure to provide a safe and secure environment for its citizens. The IFP has urged the ANC to take responsibility for the murder and to take concrete steps to address the safety concerns of its citizens. The party has also called on the ANC to work with the IFP to find a solution to the crisis facing the people of Gauteng.

The IFP believes that a coalition government would not be the solution to the problems facing the people of Gauteng. The party believes that a coalition government would only serve to exacerbate the problems facing the province. The IFP has urged the ANC to work with the IFP to find a solution to the crisis facing the people of Gauteng. The party believes that a coalition government would not be the solution to the problems facing the people of Gauteng.

The IFP has expressed concerns about the safety of its members and councillors following Mthimkhulu's murder. The party has called on the police to provide additional security measures to protect its members and councillors. The IFP has been a vocal critic of the ANC's governance in Gauteng and has been advocating for better service delivery and good governance in the province.

The party believes that the murder of Mthimkhulu is a clear indication of the ANC's failure to provide a safe and secure environment for its citizens. The IFP has urged the ANC to take responsibility for the murder and to take concrete steps to address the safety concerns of its citizens. The party has also called on the ANC to work with the IFP to find a solution to the crisis facing the people of Gauteng





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IFP Councillor Murder Rand West Municipality Gauteng

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