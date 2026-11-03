IEC Warns Against Election Fraud Claims Amid MK and Umkhonto weSizwe Tensions

The Electoral Commission of South Africa issues stern warnings against misinformation and intimidation as political tensions rise ahead of local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has issued a formal warning to all political parties and citizens regarding the spread of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo stated that misleading social media posts are currently threatening the integrity of the upcoming local government elections. The commission is actively monitoring these digital platforms to prevent the undermining of public confidence in the electoral process.

IEC Mechanisms to Protect Vote Integrity

Bongani Baloyi, the Johannesburg mayoral candidate for Umkhonto weSizwe, recently issued a stern warning about his party's stance on the upcoming polls. He stated that Sibagadile, meaning they are watching closely, and their position is to operate from a level of distrust. Consequently, the party has deployed all sorts of mechanisms to protect interest and to protect their vote from potential interference or manipulation during the voting period.

Also read IEC reports theft of election materials and presiding officer death during special voting

During a recent media briefing, Mamabolo explained that the commission's information integrity hub had identified increasing attempts to undermine confidence in the electoral process. These attempts are particularly focused on social media platforms where videos are often shared without proper context. Some political parties have made unsubstantiated pronouncements about election fraud, leading supporters to post videos of presiding officers and staff transferring special vote ballots after home visits.

Mamabolo highlighted that these videos frequently show staff carrying boxes and bags into the main ballot box at the voting station. Such actions are standard procedures but are being misrepresented online to suggest something untoward is under way. The commission appeals to political parties to avoid making inflammatory remarks and to respect the standard operating procedures regarding the voting process and the handling of election materials.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Tensions

The IEC has urged citizens not to take any such social posts at face value, but rather to check the context and the veracity before sharing. If you come across content that looks false or misleading, including AI-generated material, please report it to real411.org.za. This directive is crucial as the commission seeks to maintain neutrality and ensure that factual information prevails over viral misinformation campaigns.

Political tensions are evident as various groups express differing levels of trust in the electoral system. While Umkhonto weSizwe focuses on internal protection mechanisms, other parties have been accused of engaging in prohibited conduct. The commission emphasizes that parties that identify irregularities involving election officials should use the established reporting channels instead of making allegations on social media.

Mamabolo noted that the commission has already swiftly acted on officials who fell short of carrying out their duties as required. This demonstrates a commitment to accountability within the electoral framework. However, the challenge remains in managing the narrative on digital platforms where misinformation can spread rapidly and cause confusion among the electorate.

Real-World Impact and Criminal Incidents

Beyond misinformation, Mamabolo said the commission had noted a sharp increase in incidents of prohibited conduct and criminal behaviour involving some political party supporters. These include intimidation of election officials, disruption of voting processes, and tampering with election materials. Such actions pose a direct threat to the safety of staff and the security of the voting materials.

In Mpumalanga, a candidate contesting ward 30 in the Phake Rankahile voting district allegedly stormed a voting station and damaged electoral materials. Police have since arrested the candidate, highlighting the serious nature of these disruptions. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence and disorder during the electoral period.

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In KwaZulu-Natal, MK Party supporters have allegedly stormed the IEC's Dassenhoek Library satellite warehouse, where election materials were being stored and held election officials hostage. Public order police were called in to disperse the group and secure both the officials and election materials. Fortunately the group left peacefully after engagement with the South African Police Service.

Next Steps and Reporting Channels

There have been similar attempts by MK Party supporters to unlawfully enter IEC election material storage facilities in Richmond, uMkhambathini, Pietermaritzburg and eThekwini. In the Eastern Cape, two people allegedly attempted to gain access to election materials by pretending to be IEC officials collecting supplies for voting stations. The pair failed to gain access and were potentially identified as members of the Incoboyethu Civic Organisation.

One of the alleged impersonators, who is a proportional representation councillor candidate for the same organisation, has since been arrested. The conduct cannot be justified nor allowed to impair the country's electoral process. The IEC continues to urge vigilance and cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure a free and fair election.

The Real 411 platform has registered 34 complaints comprising misinformation and disinformation, incitement to violence, hate speech and harassment. The most dominant platforms used are X at 58.8%, followed by TikTok at 23.5%, with Facebook and WhatsApp accounting for 8.8% of the complaints received. This data underscores the critical role of digital platforms in the current electoral landscape.

The commission has been alerting citizens to social media posts containing false information and publishing factual information on its own platforms. Some misleading posts had been escalated to social media companies for possible remedial action. This multi-faceted approach aims to combat misinformation effectively while maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.