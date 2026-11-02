IEC Approves 2,655,067 Special Vote Applications for 2026 Local Government Elections

The IEC has approved over 2.6 million special vote applications for the 2026 Local Government Elections, with voting taking place on November 2 and 3 ahead of the main election on November 4. Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo is briefing the media on the first day of special voting.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has approved 2,655,067 applications for special votes in the 2026 Local Government Elections. Of these, 678,525 voters are approved for home visits, while 1,976,542 will cast their ballots at their registered voting stations.

The commission has deployed 127,000 electoral officials to administer the two-day special voting process, which began on Monday and continues on Tuesday, ahead of the main election on Wednesday, November 4. Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo is briefing the media on the progress of the first day of special voting. The briefing will provide an overview of how the process is unfolding across the country.

Also read 2026 South Africa Local Government Elections: Voter Turnout and Coalitions

Special Voting Rules

Special voting caters for registered voters who are unable to reach voting stations because of physical infirmity or disability, as well as those who will not be available to vote in their registered wards on election day. Voting stations are open from 8am to 5pm on both days for approved special voters. In KwaZulu-Natal, Provincial Electoral Officer Ntombfuthi Masinga says only approved applicants will be allowed to cast special votes at voting stations or through home visits.

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Masinga has also reminded voters that campaigning is prohibited within voting station boundaries and that all ballots must be cast in secret. She says, We do not allow you to take a picture of the ballot paper once you have voted at the voting station.

If you try and do that, the election official will stop you and you will be asked to delete that photograph and if you resist, we will have the members of the SAPS on site to persuade you still to delete that photo, otherwise you will be arrested because it is an electoral offence. Mamabolo previously reminded voters that special votes could only be cast at the voting station where they were registered, and that they had to present an acceptable South African identity document.

Identification and Ballot Security

The IEC accepts the Smart ID card, green barcoded identity document book and a valid Temporary Identity Certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs. Voters approved for home visits have also been urged to remain at their registered addresses until electoral officials arrive. The commission has warned that officials may not return if voters are unavailable during their first visit. Special votes will not be counted on Monday or Tuesday.

The ballots will be secured and reconciled with special-vote records before being opened and counted alongside votes cast on election day. Special voting started today, and the IEC has outlined identification requirements, special voting arrangements and voting station checks.

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Cape Metro Delivery Delays

However, special-vote ballots had not arrived at 217 Cape Metro voting districts by 10am on Monday, delaying voting for registered applicants. The IEC blamed printing and delivery problems for the delay.