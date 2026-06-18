IEC Urges 18‑ and 19‑Year‑Olds to Register Ahead of November Local Elections

The Electoral Commission is conducting a weekend registration drive for youths, with 70% of 18- and 19‑year‑olds yet to register, as part of its campaign to expand and update the voters' roll before the 2026 local government elections.

In the run‑up to South Africa 's November local government elections, the Electoral Commission has launched\utextbf{ a nationwide voter registration blitz aimed squarely at the country's 18- and 19-year‑old citizens.

The initiative, which will take place over a weekend, urges young people to sign up and to take part in shaping their communities. The commission notes that more than 70 percent of eligible youths in these age brackets remain unregistered, a figure that highlights a gap in the current voters' roll.

The commission is preparing 23,706 polling stations across the country to accept new registrants, a decision that follows the addition of roughly 300,000 names to the official database since the 2024 general election. The online registration system has been credited with speeding up this process, allowing previously absent citizens to become eligible with relative ease.

To promote the drive, the IEC has deployed 48,212 registration staff, a group that includes over 34,000 recently employed, qualified citizens who are gaining temporary jobs through the project. A key focus of the campaign is the university and tertiary institution sector, where the IEC reports it has already reached 269,552 students and registered 158,446 new voters as of the end of March.

The Commission is extending its outreach through radio, television, social media and on‑site drives, stressing the importance of first‑time voters adding their voice to the democratic process. Existing voters are also urged to check and update their personal details-especially addresses-to ensure they are assigned to the correct ward under the new electoral structure.

Beyond immediate registration, the IEC is also emphasizing the broader civic engagement cycle by encouraging all citizens-regardless of age-to familiarize themselves with the application of the new voter roll. This dual approach serves to boost participation rates, modernise the electoral infrastructure, and support the empowerment of a generation that has historically been underrepresented in electoral outcomes





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Voter Registration Youth Participation Electoral Commission Local Elections South Africa

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