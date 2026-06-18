IEC Targets Youth in Weekend Voter Registration Drive Across South Africa

Facing the challenge that over 70% of 18- to 19-year-olds are unregistered, South Africa's Electoral Commission is focusing on young people during its June 20-21 registration drive. The campaign, part of Youth Month, leverages the Tertiary Institutions Campaign and a network of over 23,700 stations nationwide, supported by modern biometric technology and a large, youth-heavy staff. The IEC also details candidate deposit rules and nomination system preparations for the forthcoming elections.

South Africa's Electoral Commission ( IEC ) is intensifying its voter registration efforts this weekend, June 20 and 21, with a particular focus on young people as Youth Month is observed.

The commission faces a significant challenge: over 70% of eligible 18- to 19-year-olds remain unregistered. IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo explained that this cohort has only recently become eligible to vote, limiting their past opportunities to register. To boost youth enrollment, the IEC continues its Tertiary Institutions Campaign (TIC), which had already registered 158,446 new student voters (59% of those engaged) out of 269,552 students reached by March.

The IEC's voter roll currently stands at 28 million, a figure that factors in a steady monthly attrition of approximately 34,000 due to mortality, compared to 27.7 million during the 2024 general elections. For the weekend's registration drive, the commission has deployed 23,706 voting stations countrywide. These include 22,718 permanent stations, 960 temporary ones, and 28 mobile units for remote communities, all operating from 08:00 to 17:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal has the most stations at 5,021, followed by the Eastern Cape with 4,984, Limpopo with 3,317, Gauteng with 2,832, Mpumalanga with 1,846, North West with 1,730, the Western Cape with 1,623, the Free State with 1,614, and the Northern Cape with 739. The increase from the 23,151 stations used in the 2021 local government elections is attributed to the Municipal Demarcation Board's five-yearly ward review and the IEC's ongoing push to expand accessibility. Modern technology underpins these operations.

The IEC uses biometric devices for real-time citizenship verification, accurate data capture, and seamless integration with the national voters' roll. Supporting materials like stationery packs, directional signage, and document storage boxes have been distributed. The commission has also appointed around 48,212 staff members for the various stations, with a notably youthful and gender-diverse composition: 37,994 are women, 10,218 are men, and 22,599 are under 35. Significantly, 34,404 of the appointed staff are unemployed qualified individuals, providing temporary employment.

Furthermore, 834 municipal outreach officers (MOCs) have been recruited to bolster community engagement; 52 MOCs come from the disability sector. As part of inclusive efforts, the IEC recently trained over 70 members of Blind SA on using the Universal Ballot Template, enabling blind and visually impaired voters to cast ballots independently. On the electoral preparations front, the IEC has finalized and published the election deposits for parties and independent candidates.

Those deposits will be returned to participants who secure at least one seat; otherwise, they are forfeited to the National Revenue Fund. With deposits set, the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS) will soon be accessible to registered political parties and prospective independent candidates for submitting candidate and supporter information. The IEC urges all contenders to keep their contact details current to ensure smooth communication. Training sessions for candidates are also scheduled to guide them through the nomination process.

For citizens planning to register, the required documentation includes a South African ID, Smart ID card, green barcoded ID book, or a valid temporary identity certificate. While proof of address is not mandatory, registrants must provide a place of ordinary residence. The IEC's multi-faceted approach-combining targeted youth outreach, technological integration, broad station coverage, inclusive practices, and operational readiness-aims to maximize voter registration ahead of the upcoming elections





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IEC Voter Registration South Africa Elections Youth Voting Tertiary Institutions Campaign Voters' Roll Election Deposits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ramaphosa Addresses Youth Day Amid Calls for Action on Youth ChallengesPresident Cyril Ramaphosa commemorates Youth Day at the Hector Pieterson memorial, as young leaders demand concrete solutions to the country's youth issues amid remarks from the EFF and WHO statements on xenophobia.

Read more »

Kehlani Announces 2026 South Africa Tour Dates with Cape Town Show at GrandWestGrammy-winning R&B artist Kehlani has added South Africa to her world tour schedule, with confirmed dates in Pretoria and Cape Town for December 2026. The tour, featuring special guest Destin Conrad, will see Kehlani perform her hits including 'Folded', 'Honey', and 'Nights Like This' in dedicated arena shows following huge fan demand.

Read more »

GSMA tells Africa to copy South Africa on devicesScrapping the 9% smartphone excise duty triggered an immediate jump in entry-level sales, the GSMA says in a new report.

Read more »

South Africa's Youth Face Unemployment Crisis Amid Historic CommemorationsAs South Africa marks 50 years since the June 16 Soweto Uprising, the nation's youth today confront a new crisis of unemployment and socio-economic despair. The article draws parallels between the historic struggle against apartheid and the current precarious reality, where young people are marginalized from economic participation due to systemic failures in education and the economy. It highlights the triple challenges of unemployment, social tensions, and an education system that fails to equip learners for the future, warning of a potential youth catastrophe.

Read more »